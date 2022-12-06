Kirkcaldy & Dysart 3-2 Kennoway Star Hearts: Smith strikes late to win it for hosts
A 90th-minute goal by John Smith proved decisive as Kirkcaldy & Dysart clinched a thrilling 3-2 home success over Kennoway Star Hearts in Saturday’s Fife derby at the Alex Penman Park, writes Iain Geddes.
With three of his regular back four serving suspensions, K & D gaffer Craig Ness made a rearguard reshuffle for this East of Scotland League first division encounter with a first start for Dundonald Bluebell under-20 loanee Mathew Mitchell in defence.
The opening goal arrived after 15 minutes, the visitors going ahead when a mistake in defence allowed a cross into the back post where Jay Watson pounced to give Kennoway a 1-0 lead.
K & D went straight up the park from centre and good play up the right by Daryl Falconer led to a cross into the box which found Owen Andrew, who calmly slotted home his first goal for the club for 1-1.
Kennoway regained the lead after 31 minutes through Kyle Stark after good attacking play opened up the K & D defence and he was well positioned to finish, giving Rab Wilson no chance and the visitors a 2-1 lead.
The equaliser came in first-half injury time after good play by Smith who found Jay Bridgeford in space in the box and he fired home for 2-2 at the break.
With manager Ness's half-time team talk ringing in their ears, K & D came out in a determined mood.
Early chances fell to Smith and Tyler McKenzie but a combination of good defending and good saves from Kennoway keeper Moran kept the home team at bay.
A break out by Kennoway then forced a good save by Rab Wilson when he gathered a shot from Stark but K & D were quickly back on the attack.
A 25-yard Ricki Cooper free-kick went just over before Smith missed a chance and the ball was cleared to safety after a scramble.
Kennoway then had a great opportunity to go ahead after 80 minutes but Romani's shot was well blocked by Matty Mitchell.
K & D pressure finally paid off in the dying seconds when Smith’s deflected shot found the back of Moran’s net to send the home players wild with delight.
The YM, third with 26 points from 15 games, visit Glenrothes in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 1.30pm.