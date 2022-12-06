Kirkcaldy & Dysart 3-2 Kennoway Star Hearts: Smith strikes late to win it for hosts

John Smith scores winner for Kirkcaldy & Dysart (Pic Ron Walker)

With three of his regular back four serving suspensions, K & D gaffer Craig Ness made a rearguard reshuffle for this East of Scotland League first division encounter with a first start for Dundonald Bluebell under-20 loanee Mathew Mitchell in defence.

The opening goal arrived after 15 minutes, the visitors going ahead when a mistake in defence allowed a cross into the back post where Jay Watson pounced to give Kennoway a 1-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

K & D went straight up the park from centre and good play up the right by Daryl Falconer led to a cross into the box which found Owen Andrew, who calmly slotted home his first goal for the club for 1-1.

Kennoway regained the lead after 31 minutes through Kyle Stark after good attacking play opened up the K & D defence and he was well positioned to finish, giving Rab Wilson no chance and the visitors a 2-1 lead.

The equaliser came in first-half injury time after good play by Smith who found Jay Bridgeford in space in the box and he fired home for 2-2 at the break.

With manager Ness's half-time team talk ringing in their ears, K & D came out in a determined mood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early chances fell to Smith and Tyler McKenzie but a combination of good defending and good saves from Kennoway keeper Moran kept the home team at bay.

A break out by Kennoway then forced a good save by Rab Wilson when he gathered a shot from Stark but K & D were quickly back on the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 25-yard Ricki Cooper free-kick went just over before Smith missed a chance and the ball was cleared to safety after a scramble.

Kennoway then had a great opportunity to go ahead after 80 minutes but Romani's shot was well blocked by Matty Mitchell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

K & D pressure finally paid off in the dying seconds when Smith’s deflected shot found the back of Moran’s net to send the home players wild with delight.