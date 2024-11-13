Kirkcaldy & Dysart 3-2 Kinnoull: King puts seal on home win for Conrad Courts' side

Logan King celebrates Kirkcaldy & Dysart's winner against Kinnoull (Pics by Julie Russell)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart snatched a 3-2 home victory over Kinnoull in the East of Scotland Football League first division last Saturday.

The game saw Jay Watson play his last game before heading off to Australia and K & D also introduced new signing Fraser Armstrong to the squad who took his place on the bench.

A pre-match minutes silence was impeccably held in respect of the Remembrance Day weekend.

K & D came agonisingly close to taking the lead on five minutes when Jack Wilson shot against the inside of the post after a great ball up the line by Watson.

A cat seems to be looking for a pass during Kirkcaldy & Dysart v Kinnoull!

An injury to Kinnoull's Connor Scott delayed the proceedings for a few minutes before the visitors took the lead when Evan Wolecki netted from four yards after a cutback.

K & D hit back and shots from Keane Whittet, Scott Dunn and Wilson all narrowly missed.

But Conrad Courts’ men did equalise on 27 minutes when Dunn controlled a kick out from keeper Dion Gear and sprinted away to lob the ball over the keeper and into the net.

Level at half-time, Dysart went 2-1 in front after 52 minutes when Dunn scored his second from five yards after Wilson’s shot on the turn had been deflected across the six-yard box.

Scott Dunn scores the YM's second goal v Kinnoull

But the Perth side levelled at 2-2 within 13 minutes as Scott Chalmers tapped in at the back post after good play up the left wing by Scott Middleton.

This setback seemed to jolt Kirkcaldy & Dysart back into action and they went ahead again within four minutes when Wilson’s chip to the far post was knocked in from just a yard out by Logan King.

Both sides had chances as the game ran down but they failed to further get the better of keepers Townsley and Gear, with Kinnoull's Burton coming closest with a 30-yard effort off the top of Gear’s crossbar on 83 minutes.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart, eighth in the table with 17 points from 12 fixtures, get a break from league duties this Saturday as they host Vale of Leithen in an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round tie which kicks off at 1.30pm.

The winners will play either Scottish Lowland Football League side University of Stirling or East of Scotland Premier Division side Dunbar away in round four.