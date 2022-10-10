Kirkcaldy & Dysart 4-0 Kinnoull: Nothing ordinary about John Smith hitting treble

Dysart gaffer Craig Ness saw team win on Saturday

Smith’s treble followed a 54th-minute opener by Tyler McKenzie, as Dysart romped to a 4-0 success in the sides’ East of Scotland League first division encounter at Alex Penman Park.

After a goalless first-half, Dysart manager Craig Ness's half-time team talk appeared to do the trick and K & D came out the traps flying at the start of the second-half.

The opening goal came for the home side on 54 minutes after Ryan McGowan’s initial shot was blocked but the ball broke to McKenzie inside the six-yard box and he drove the ball across keeper Osinski into the opposite corner.

Goal number two came after 75 minutes when sub Daryl Falconer picked up the ball on the right and made his way to the byeline before crossing to Smith inside the six-yard box. The ball initially got stuck under his feet before he regained his composure and scrambled it over the line from four yards.

Kinnoull keeper Osinski was then caught outside his box after 82 minutes and the ball fell to Smith 40 yards out. He drove on goal with Osinski scrambling back well out of his box and slotted the ball home from 35 yards out into the empty net.

Smith then completed his hat-trick from close range to seal the win.