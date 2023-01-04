Kirkcaldy & Dysart 4-0 Lochgelly Albert: striker Andrew nets treble for YM in friendly win
After the disappointment of torrential rain washing out any hope of their eagerly anticipated East of Scotland League first division local derby against Burntisland Shipyard at Recreation Park going ahead, Kirkcaldy & Dysart were at least able to hastily organise a friendly on the artificial surface at Stark’s Park, home of Raith Rovers.
And Saturday’s fixture against fellow Fife side Lochgelly Albert, of the East of Scotland League second division, proved to be a fruitful one for the YM as they won 4-0 thanks to Stevie Jeffries’ opener and an Owen Andrew hat-trick.
After a defence splitting pass from Rab Kinnaird, Jeffries slotted home on 36 minutes to give Kirkcaldy the lead.
Andrew then knocked into an empty net on 55 minutes after Jay Bridgeford’s set-up, before a shot and a header completed his treble.
“At the end of the day we didn’t really expect the Burntisland game to be on,” YM chairman Scott Jackson told the Fife Free Press. "I think most of the games in Fife were off apart from the 4G ones.
"Our park wouldn’t have been playable either so it was just one of those things.
"But we were able to book Stark’s Park at short notice for the Lochgelly friendly so that was a good run-out for guys that were sort of lying idle for a couple of weeks.”
After star man Andrew’s treble, Jackson revealed that the YM are hopeful of keeping the 21-year-old former Linlithgow Rose striker – who turned down a host of other interested clubs to join Dysart in October – in Kirkcaldy beyond the expiry of his exisiting deal this summer.
"Owen has been a great signing for us,” the chairman added. “He’s with us until the end of the season then he’s going to make his mind up what he’s going to do, whether he’s going to move on.
"But we are hoping to keep him. It was a bit of a coup for us getting him in the first place because there were a lot of teams at a higher level than us looking at Owen.
"Thankfully he came to our club and he’s been fantastic.
"I know the manager (Craig Ness) is speaking to Owen just now. He enjoys it at the club, he enjoys the boys, he enjoys the dressing room, so hopefully we can persuade him to stay, we’ll see what happens.”