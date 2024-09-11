Kirkcaldy & Dysart 4-0 Thornton Hibs: Fife derby victory for Conrad Courts' side

K & D players celebrate Finlay Shearer goal v Thornton (Pic Julie Russell)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart moved above Thornton Hibs in the East of Scotland Football League first division table last weekend after recording a 4-0 home victory over their Fife rivals.

The opening goal arrived after 19 minutes when Darren Ormiston skilfully backheeled the ball past Hibs’ Ryan McEwan to Jack Wilson, who likewise backheeled the ball home from close range.

K & D keeper Dion Gear was brought into action after 29 minutes when he made two good saves from two corners in quick succession.

From the second save K & D broke out quickly, Finlay Shearer playing Ormiston in on the right and he outpaced the Hibs defender before shooting against the base of Macaulay Jarrett's post. But Shearer was on hand to slot home from eight yards into the empty net to double the lead.

Jack Wilson opens the scoring

Leading 2-0 at half-time, Shearer had a shot turned round the post before Kirkcaldy & Dysart increased their advantage to three goals on 50 minutes when Ormiston picked up the ball just outside the Hibs penalty box and his driven shot took a slight deflection before it hit the back of the net.

A fourth goal arrived on 60 minutes when a free-kick taken on the right by Cammy McGregor was swung into the edge of the box and Jack Wilson rose above the Hibs defence to bullet a header into the top left corner from just inside the box.

With the game all but won, K & D manager Conrad Courts introduced subs Scott Donald, Scott Dunn and Kieran Dall followed shortly after by James Linton and Connor Barney.

Another big test for the young K & D side comes this Saturday via a trip to West of Scotland side Vale of Leven in round two of the South Challenge Cup, with kick-off at 2pm.

Darren Ormiston tormented the Hibs defence all afternoon

Meanwhile, a testimonial match for former K & D manager Craig Ness will be held at Alex Penman Park this Sunday, September 15 with a 1pm kick-off.

The match will see Ness – who resigned as K & D boss after eight years this summer – play for a YM select team managed by Stewart McManus against a Fife select outfit bossed by Thornton Hibs gaffer Craig Gilbert.