Bridgeford, on as a substitute for first division YM in place of Rab Kinnaird who had sustained a horror mouth injury from a clash of heads which will keep him out for several weeks, neatly slipped the ball past the advancing keeper after good hold-up play by Daryl Falconer, booking a trip to local rivals Burntisland Shipyard in the next round.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart boss Craig Ness told the Fife Free Press: “The guys’ work-rate was unbelievable. When you go away to the team that’s second top of the league above you, you are going to have to surrender a bit of the ball.

"We realised that they were a good side. Technically they were excellent Jeanfield but you could tell as the game went on that they weren't having it their own way.

"There was a sense of frustration and the manager changed formation.

"The goal we scored probably came after the move of the match.

"We could have added to that. Jay had another chance that he put just over the bar, Tyler McKenzie had a chance when he just couldn’t get much power into the shot.”

On the nightmare injury sustained by Kinnaird, Ness added: “Rab was left with an open hole about the size of a five pence piece just below his teeth. It was a shocker.

"So basically he went to hospital straight away. He texted me on Saturday night.

"I think he went to Perth Royal Infirmary which is obviously the closest one.

"He got four or five stitches and where it is makes it difficult for him to eat. Even talking he is going to have to limit.

"They have told him he’s looking at a month to five weeks before he can do any sort of contact sport as that area will have to heal properly.

"Losing Rab is a blow as he’s been excellent for us. He works ever so hard, is one of the first names on the team sheet every week and has a great attitude.”

Ness said the majority of the squad – including Kinnaird – are already signed up for next season.

The YM, seventh with 32 points from 20 games, visit fourth-placed Glenrothes, who have 36 points from 16 fixtures, in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

In the corresponding fixture at K & D on February 11, Glens won 5-2.

"This Saturday’s massive for us,” Ness said. “It’s a huge task for us to catch the teams above us to get into the promotion picture.

"But if you look at the fixture list, all of those teams have got each other to play.

"We still have Dunbar, Glenrothes, Kinnoull and Luncarty to play, so it’s kind of in our own hands to claw back the gap.

"But more important is righting some wrongs from the Glenrothes game a couple of weeks back.

"I think we all know where we went wrong in the second half. Some of the noise we’ve heard coming out of the Glenrothes camp just adds fuel to the fire.

"In their match report their management team felt they were in control etcetera, never in doubt. That’s their opinion but I disagree with it.

"If we play like we did against Dunbar and then against Jeanfield on Saturday, we’ll make it a much more even contest.”

