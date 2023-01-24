Kirkcaldy & Dysart 6-2 Thornton Hibs: Craig Ness's side prevail in hastily arranged derby friendly

Action from Saturday's friendly at Stark's Park (Pic courtesy of Thornton Hibs)

On a day when weather-related postponements wiped out a total of 27 East of Scotland league and cup matches – including the YM’s league derby at Burntisland Shipyard, Luncarty v Thornton in the Challenge Cup third round and Glenrothes v St Andrews in the King Cup first round - management and players affiliated to two of these Fife clubs at least got some game time.

And it was to prove to be a far more enjoyable afternoon for First Division Kirkcaldy & Dysart, who emerged as 6-2 victors against their Second Division opponents.

Prior to kick-off a minute's silence was observed as a mark of respect to the former Hibs' captain and coach Ronnie Purves, who passed away recently.

It was Kirkcaldy who took the lead in the 36th minute as Rab Kinnaird converted Daryl Falconer's low cross.

But within two minutes it was all square when John Soutar found the net against his former club following good play from Jamie McNeish.

Early in the second-half, Robert Wilson's terrific flying save prevented Garry Thomson's free-kick from counting and instead the next goal came at the other end as Owen Andrew's low drive put Craig Ness's Dysart back in front.

Again, this lead was short-lived as just a few minutes later Thomson got the better of Wilson from the penalty spot after the Thornton number nine trialist had been brought down in the box by Lewis Anderson.

There then came a 'daft' five minute spell as Kirkcaldy turned the screw.

Tyler McKenzie's deflected shot put his side back in front with goals from Jay Bridgewater and a brilliant lob from John Smith extending their lead to three goals.

Smith had the final say with four minutes left to complete the scoring.

