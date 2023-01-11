Kirkcaldy & Dysart 6-4 Rosyth: Anderson’s eventful YM debut in 10-goal thriller

John Smith celebrstes the first goal of his hat-trick (Pic Ron Walker)

The YM – featuring new signing Lewis Anderson in central defence – went 1-0 down after 20 minutes when Rosyth top scorer Tam Hampson netted a penalty past keeper Rab Wilson after a handball in the box by Anderson, who had the ball blasted at him.

But despair soon turned to joy for Anderson as he headed in with a looping effort from 12 yards after a long free-kick to make it 1-1.

Stevie Jeffries bulleted in an Owen Andrew corner for 2-1 to Kirkcaldy, before another Andrew corner was netted by John Smith at the near post for a 3-1 advantage.

But Rosyth got within a goal on 37 minutes when Ryan McDonald netted from four yards following a scramble from a corner.

Smith then prodded in Stevie Jeffries’ cross to make it 4-2 for the YM at half-time.

Substitute Chris Aikamhenze bustled through to score for the visitors on 50 minutes but another Andrew corner then set up Smith to bag his hat-trick for 5-3.

Smith then won a penalty on the hour mark when he was pulled back by a Rosyth defender and Andrew converted from 12 yards for 6-3.

With 20 minutes to go, the away side pulled one back when – following a corner – the ball went into the net off a YM player for an own goal.

