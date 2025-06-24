Kirkcaldy & Dysart back in action, just four weeks after cup final loss

Conrad Courts' men are in friendly action this weekend

Just four weeks after being defeated 2-0 by Musselburgh Athletic in the season-ending 2024-2025 League Cup final, Kirkcaldy & Dysart will play their first pre-season friendly at home to Kelty Hearts this weekend.

K & D manager Conrad Courts and his players – who finished seventh in the EoS first division last season and were also runners-up in the Alex Jack Cup, losing 1-0 to Whitburn in the final – host the Scottish League One outfit this Saturday in a 3pm kick-off at The Bodywyse Autocare Park.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart posted online: “We look forward to our first pre-season game of the 2025-2026 season on Saturday when we welcome SPFL first Division side Kelty Hearts FC to the Bodywyse Autocare Park in what will be a huge test for K & D but a great game to look forward to so early in the season’s preparations.”

Meanwhile, K & D’s Fife rivals Burntisland Shipyard – who start their pre-season friendlies at home to Glasgow United in a 2.30pm kick-off on Saturday, July 5 – have announced that youngsters Jack Hopton, Finlay Russell and Ryan Sharp have all stepped up to the men’s team from playing under-18 football at Burntisland Boys.

And Sean Euler Collinson also joins Lee Richardson’s side having previously played under-20 football with Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts.

Finally, Thornton Hibs are also nearing the start of their pre-season match schedule.

Craig Gilbert’s men will be at home to Kinnoull on Saturday, July 5, with the kick-off time still to be confirmed at time of going to press.