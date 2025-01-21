Kirkcaldy & Dysart boss Conrad Courts' incredible admission on seven-game unbeaten run

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:01 BST
Kieran Dall celebrates scoring his third for K & D at Preston Athletic (Pics by Julie Russell)
Kieran Dall celebrates scoring his third for K & D at Preston Athletic (Pics by Julie Russell)
Despite last Saturday’s 3-1 success at Preston Athletic making it three wins and four draws in their last seven league games, Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager Conrad Courts reckons the fine run of form should have produced an even better points tally.

A Kieran Dall hat-trick won the day in East Lothian last weekend, with the Prestonpans hosts finally pulling one back deep into injury time through Brad Donaldson.

And K & D gaffer Courts told the Fife Free Press: "Because we have quite a young team what we’re looking for is consistency.

"And we have probably deserved to win every single one of the last five or six league games.

Kirkcaldy star Craig Brand battles in midfield
Kirkcaldy star Craig Brand battles in midfield

"But for one reason or another we’ve probably come away with too many draws.

"I think because we are unbeaten in seven league games, obviously it will breed confidence in the players. For me, I don’t think the boys have to fear anybody.

"If we take one game at a time, who knows where we could actually be?”

“We have only lost three games in the league this season so everything’s kind of going pretty well just now.

Another impressive display from Keane Whittet for K & D
Another impressive display from Keane Whittet for K & D

"Our good run lately is probably purely down to the players’ attitude. They’re decent players and they have the right attitude and they’ve got belief as well that they’re good enough to actually play.

"Kieran (Dall) is getting what he deserves because at the beginning of the season he was a wee bit in and out the team.

"But lately he’s been putting in top performances so kept his place in the team and now he’s adding goals to his game.”

Kirkcaldy & Dysart, eighth in the table with 22 points from 15 matches, look a decent bet to continue their unbeaten league run this Saturday as they host bottom club Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts in a 2pm kick-off.

“There will be no complacency from us,” Courts said. “We respect everybody that we come up against.

"To be fair, I wouldn’t say there is a massive difference in ability between all the teams in the league. The top two are playing money to attract better players but below that there’s not a massive difference.

"We will just turn up, give our all and if it’s good enough it’s good enough. If it’s not then we move on.”

