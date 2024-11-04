Lochore Welfare earned late penalty for this challenge by K & D keeper Dion Gear

Gutted Kirkcaldy & Dysart gaffer Conrad Courts saw his side concede a hugely controversial penalty kick four minutes into injury time in their home East of Scotland Football League first division encounter against old club Lochore Welfare last Saturday.

The YM – leading via a controversial 90th-minute spot kick of their own scored by Scott Dunn after Logan Donaldson’s challenge on Kieran Dall – then fumed at their opponents’ last gasp penalty equaliser after keeper Dion Gear’s innocuous looking challenge with Greig Pace after a high ball, with Dall sent off for dissent to the referee following the award.

Although Gear then saved Sean Cusick’s effort from 12 yards, Cusick netted the rebound which meant it finished 1-1.

"It was gut wrenching for us to lose that goal so late,” boss Courts said. “But if ours wasn’t a penalty, some people would maybe say it was justice.

It was dramatic viewing for K & D boss Conrad Courts (Pics Julie Russell)

"But we didn’t create very much. Lochore probably had more clear cut chances than us in the second half.

“You don’t want to be too critical because it’s always hard for referees when they’re on their own. They don’t have linesmen there to assist them.

"They obviously make decisions on what they see.

"When I first saw the incident where Kieran was challenged, I actually shouted for a penalty to be honest.

Scott Dunn scores late penalty for Kirkcaldy & Dysart

“But after speaking to a few people and the player who made the foul – because I know him quite well for when I was at Lochore – he said he definitely got the ball.

"You win some you lose some I suppose.

"But I didn’t think either of the decisions given were penalties.

"I didn’t think either of them were close to being a penalty. But it was almost like the referee realised he’d made a mistake after thinking ours was a penalty and then tried to even it up by awarding Lochore one.

Finlay Shearer takes a tumble for K & D v Lochore

"That was probably the biggest mistake that the referee made because you could clearly see that the ball came off Dion’s legs because it goes the other way, maybe about 20 yards.

"Everybody was in disbelief when a penalty was given. But if the referee’s been in a certain position and maybe saw it a different way I don’t know, but it was never a penalty.

"We just have to take it on the chin.”

K & D, ninth with 14 points from 11 matches, host bottom club Kinnoull in the league this Saturday with kick-off at 2pm.