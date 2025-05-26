Kirkcaldy & Dysart boss Conrad Courts 'over the moon' to reach second cup final

K & D boss Conrad Courts (1st left) guiding team to semi-final win (Pics by Julie Russell)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart gaffer Conrad Courts has said he is “over the moon” to have led the club to a second cup final in this 2024-’25 East of Scotland Football League season.

Courts’ first division outfit – runners-up in the Alex Jack Cup earlier in this campaign – had started as underdogs at home to EoS Premier Division runners-up Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the sides’ League Cup semi-final at The Bodywyse Autocare Park on Friday evening. But, despite missing two penalties in either half through Scott Dunn and O’Donnell (Dunn’s effort was saved and O’Donnell shot wide), Courts’ team prevailed thanks to an 89th-minute headed winner by Darren Ormiston, after Jack O’Donnell’s earlier third-minute tap in had been cancelled out by an 18th-minute Jordan Tosh lob for Robbie Raeside’s visitors.

Courts, whose team celebrated wildly after Ormiston’s late header, sealed a final spot against either Jeanfield Swifts or Musselburgh Athletic (who play this Wednesday evening) in the final this Saturday – at a venue yet to be confirmed – told reporter Mark Faloon post match: “To be fair I was kind of preparing for extra-time. That was unbelievable.

"We missed two penalties in the game so I kind of thought: ‘Is it going to be our day? Is it not?

Jack O'Donnell celebrates headed winner v Hill of Beath

"I said towards the end that it would be funny if we missed two penalties during the game and then it goes to penalties and we end up winning.

"Thankfully it didn’t happen because it’s a lottery then.

"But those boys don’t know when to stop. They went right to the end and were good enough to win the game.

"The boys fully deserved it to be honest I thought. I couldn’t be any more proud of them.

The joy is clear for all to see as K & D reach final

"They went to the well for each other tonight. My voice has gone, it’s incredible. In the big games, they show up.

"We dominated the second half and maybe could have scored a couple more. But we’ll take the 2-1 and getting into the final so I’m over the moon.

"It seemed like that second goal wasn’t going to come so it was just relief when it did.

"It was a scrappy game, the park was rock hard. There wasn’t a great deal of football to be honest.

These guys are bound for a final again!

"Both teams played kind of direct because of the conditions.”

Courts, who revealed that striker Dunn had been struggling with a calf injury on a night when he was missing “four or five” regulars, was also asked by You Tuber Lewis Somerville post match about his side’s prospects in the final.

The gaffer replied: “It’s a cup final. I think probably whoever turns up on the day and wants it most will probably win the game.

"So we just need to prepare them properly and we’ll give it a good go.“I think it’s just taking a great group of players.

Scott Dunn applies pressure to Hill of Beath goalie

"Obviously you saw the celebrations at the end there when they scored a second goal.

"It’s been a bit of an up and down season for us. There are some real characters in the changing room. It’s been a privilege to manage them.