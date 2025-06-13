Kirkcaldy & Dysart boss Conrad Courts swears Ramsay is great signing

Ramsay Sigdel has made step up to first team (Pics Kirkcaldy & Dysart)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart under-20 captain Ramsay Sigdel has signed his first professional contract to join the senior side for next season.

The player turned out regularly for the firsts in the second half of the 2024-’25 campaign, having been on a dual contract.

K & D gaffer Conrad Courts said: "Ramsay has come through from our under-20s and impressed when called upon in many games. I gradually introduced him along with others from our under-20s and under-18s to the EOS first division environment which is a huge step up from the development league.

"Ramsay knows that he has to keep on improving and working hard as competition is tough to hold down starting places. He is a welcome addition to the squad and keen to learn and progress his game."

Kieran O’Donnell signs after leaving Kelty Hearts under-20s

K & D chairman Scott Jackson added: "Ramsay has shown great ability when called upon and has the potential to go far in the game.

"We are at the relatively early stages of building our pathway system which takes time but we are delighted to be starting to see the benefits with a number of players from both the under-20s and under-18s being involved with the first team on Saturdays.

"As the system builds we look forward to more and more players from Templehall United and Kirkcaldy FC developing through the pathway from their early years to the first team as we look to develop as many local players as we can.”

K & D have also confirmed the signing of Kieran O'Donnell from Kelty Hearts under-20s. The defender, whose twin brother Jack joined K & D at the turn of the year, was drafted in to play for Courts’ men late last season after an injury crisis, playing in the EOS League Cup semi-final against Hill of Beath and coming on in the final against Musselburgh.

Conrad Courts is delighted with two new additions to his squad

Courts said: "We had a few injuries in defence towards the end of the season and Kieran joined us as cover for some big games and done enough to show that he deserved his chance. I am delighted that he has agreed to sign for the club.

"I look forward to seeing him develop and be challenging for a regular starting place."

And chairman Jackson added: “We are delighted to see another young and ambitious player join the club.”