Kirkcaldy & Dysart brush aside Lochgelly Albert comeback for back-to-back wins

Lochgelly Albert 2 Kirkcaldy & Dysart 5

Kirkcaldy & Dysart made it back-to-backs wins after brushing aside a Lochgelly Albert comeback in an impressive 5-2 victory at Gardiners Park.

The visitors took the lead in the first minute of the match as Calum Geddes leapt up to meet a Conor Kirkton corner to nod it into the back of the net.

Only two minutes later another corner taken by Kirkton found Scott Warrender’s head who converted it into the goal to double the lead for YM.

The match had only been in session for seven minutes when Lochgelly pulled one back as the ball was played to Adam Haddow who slotted it into the net.

It seemed like there was another goal for the YM as the ball was played through to Nathan Feeley, but the referee pulled the play back before he managed to get his shot off.

The away side were bombarding Lochgelly in the air – who couldn’t seem to cope – as Warrender connected with the ball from a corner but to no avail as it was straight at the keeper.

Sami Mitchell of Lochgelly went on the attack and passed it wide to Adam Haddow, and he squared it into the box but the YM defence managed to clear their lines.

Just before half-time, Lochgelly managed to equalise through Lee Kirkby, who fired past the YM keeper after the ball bounced around the box.

Before the half came to a close there was one last chance for Kirkcaldy as the referee pointed to the spot following a handball in the box by a Lochgelly defender.

Geddes was the player to step up but the Lochgelly 'keeper managed to get his hands to the effort to keep the scores even going into the break.

Shortly after half-time, another penalty was given to Kirkcaldy & Dysart, and unlike last time it was scored by Kirkton, sending the keeper the wrong way, after Feeley was brought down in the box.

Feeley nearly got a goal of his own as the ball was crossed over to him, but he unluckily hit the bar.

It wasn’t long before the lead was doubled for YM by Feeley, as he rifled it into the net from just outside of the box after a header clearance from Lochgelly dropped to him.

Lochgelly were pushing for a goal to cut the deficit to just one but Scott Warrender made a perfect tackle to stop an attack dead in its tracks.

This match wouldn’t be over without a bit of tension as Feeley saw yellow after a dispute with Lochgelly’s Diste Camara Sylla.

In the dying embers, Konnor Lindsay finished off a four-pass move in a perfect team goal to complete the Kirkcaldy & Dysart victory.

The next game for Kirkcaldy & Dysart this Saturday is away at Fleet Grounds against Rosyth, kicking off at a slightly later time of 2.00 p.m.