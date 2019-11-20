Kirkcaldy & Dysart complete the double over Syngenta

Kirkcaldy & Dysart travelled to Westfield Park, Denny to play a much stronger Syngenta team and looking to complete a league double over their opponents.

Manager Craig Ness had to shuffle the pack as he only had 12 signed outfield players and a trialist available.

There was a scare for the home side after five minutes when their keeper was left sprawling in the box after a collision with Brown as they both challenged for the ball which bounced around the box then ran to safety.

The home side took a grip of the match with number 11 Goss controlling the game either as a goal threat or creating for his teammates.

There were a few efforts at goal from Syngenta without really troubling keeper Wilson.

The YM were only showing in spells but were unlucky with a Brown header from a good ball from Martin which grazed the post.

Syngenta then had a shot from Goss and a header from the hard working Smith – both efforts narrowly over the bar.

The YM came back into the game with Bell finding space when he was found by McGowan his cross was put wide by Brown.

Bang on half time a strong headed clearance from Warrender was flicked into the box by Price only for the home full back to fluff his clearance.

He sent the ball into the path of Brown who guided a half volley over the keeper and into the corner of the net making it two goals in two games for the young forward.

The second half began as the first with the home side putting pressure the YM defence who were working hard to keep out a fast paced attack.

On 60 minutes Walton, who is approaching full match fitness, fed Henderson whose lay off was sent over the bar by Lindsay.

The next 20 minutes belonged to the home side and only a combination of good goalkeeping and a desire from YM not to concede kept the them in front.

They had the upright to thank in the 75th minute when a header from Smith hit the base of the post and out for a goal kick.

The home side were leaving gaps which the YM players were exploiting as Syngenta committed players forward searching for a goal.

The YM managed to see out the seven minutes of injury time that the ref had somehow added and should have had a penalty on 95 minutes when Henderson was hauled to the ground in the box.

Full time 1-0 to Kirkcaldy & Dysart.

This Saturday the YM host Rosyth in the Fife & Lothians Cup.