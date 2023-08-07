Ryan McEwan is pictured after scoring for YM

Craig Ness’s team went 1-0 down after 10 minutes on Saturday when Preston winger Sebastian Mrowczynski blasted a volley past Dion Gear after a cross from the right by Kieran Jack.

K & D pushed for an equaliser which arrived after 32 minutes when good work up the right by Stevie Jeffries and Ryan McGowan led to a cross into the box to Kieran Dall. His well struck shot from 12 yards was parried by Preston keeper Gray but only into the path of Craig Brand who finished from eight yards to pull his side level at 1-1.

Just as the teams looked like going in level at the break, the visitors went back in front after 44 minutes when Jack got to the byline and his back post cross found Jamie Devlin free for a simple tap in and a 2-1 lead at half-time.

Scott Orrock gets stuck in for YM (Pics Julie Russell Photography)

K & D started the second half with Manager Ness’s instructions ringing in their ears and an early chance after 47 minutes fell to Dall when he turned well in the box but shot straight at the keeper.

The hosts introduced subs Tyler McKenzie, Scott Orrock and Jay Watson after 58 minutes and their arrival appeared to give the side a lift as they looked more dangerous going forward.

A Brand shot after 62 minutes from 20 yards was blocked for a corner. From the resultant flag kick, Owen Andrew crossed to the back post where Ryan McEwan rose to head in from four yards for the equaliser.

What turned out to be the winning goal arrived after 74 minutes when a ball over the top found Devlin and, with the home side waiting on the offside whistle, the referee waved play on and the striker finished well from just inside the box in off Gear’s right hand post.

K & D pushed men forward in search of the equaliser but couldn't break down the Preston defence and didn't really look like making the breakthrough in over seven minutes of added time.