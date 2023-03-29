Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager Craig Ness

And YM gaffer Craig Ness told the Fife Free Press that it’s a fixture which seems to have gained added spice since Dave Costello’s outfit were docked three league points after failing to field a side in the sides’ first division meeting at Kirkcaldy scheduled for September 24 last year.

The Alex Penman Park gaffer said: “This game looks a bit tasty. There seems to be a bit of rivalry there because of the game that never happened.

"Burntisland unfortunately couldn’t field a team, they were deducted three points and then we played them in the rearranged match and beat them 2-1.

"Listen, they’re a good side. I know a lot of their players personally very well.

"For me they are in a false position (second bottom). They are far better than their position says so it will be a difficult game.

"It’s the last cup we’re in and we’re targeting a top six finish instead of promotion now.

"We want a good cup run. I looked at the draw the other night and we have to fancy ourselves to get to the latter stages if we can get past Burntisland.

"On the back of Saturday’s result we just want to get back playing straight away.