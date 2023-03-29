Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Cup derby at Burntisland Shipyard this weekend has added spice says YM gaffer Craig Ness
After their superb 2-1 league success at leaders Dunbar United last weekend, Kirkcaldy & Dysart are preparing for an eagerly anticipated League Cup second round derby at local rivals Burntisland Shipyard this Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.
And YM gaffer Craig Ness told the Fife Free Press that it’s a fixture which seems to have gained added spice since Dave Costello’s outfit were docked three league points after failing to field a side in the sides’ first division meeting at Kirkcaldy scheduled for September 24 last year.
The Alex Penman Park gaffer said: “This game looks a bit tasty. There seems to be a bit of rivalry there because of the game that never happened.
"Burntisland unfortunately couldn’t field a team, they were deducted three points and then we played them in the rearranged match and beat them 2-1.
"Listen, they’re a good side. I know a lot of their players personally very well.
"For me they are in a false position (second bottom). They are far better than their position says so it will be a difficult game.
"It’s the last cup we’re in and we’re targeting a top six finish instead of promotion now.
"We want a good cup run. I looked at the draw the other night and we have to fancy ourselves to get to the latter stages if we can get past Burntisland.
"On the back of Saturday’s result we just want to get back playing straight away.
"We’ve got three guys to add to the squad so we’re in a healthier position than last week when we only took four subs to Dunbar.”