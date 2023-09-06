Craig Ness is confident his side can climb the league table (Pic by Alan Murray)

Ness, whose team are third bottom with three points from six games, told the Fife Free Press: "We need a springboard on Saturday just to get us going, we need something to kickstart us.

"We feel that we’ve been in most of the games but we’ve just made an individual error at the back or not taken our chances. We’re just needing something to click. What’s not helped us is consistency of team selection.

"We’ve got five and six missing every week due to guys being on weekends away etcetera and it’s absolutely killing us.

"And it’s no different this Saturday when I think there’s three or four missing due to holidays and stuff so there will be changes from last week’s team which is never great but we’ve just got to get on with it.

"We’re great believers that we will turn the corner. Saturday would be a great time to do it in a local derby. We find ourselves down the bottom just now and Lochore are down there with us so a win would give us a bit of breathing space.”

Ness also assessed his team’s 2-0 home win over Ormiston Primrose in the Alex Jack Cup second round last Saturday (match report on page 59).

“It was a difficult game against lower league opposition,” he said. “No disrespect to Ormiston, they came with a game plan, they sat in and frustrated us.

"We were in complete control. We probably should have scored one or two in the first half but we made a couple of wee tweaks at half-time to get boys further forward and to try to stop them pressing out.

"In the second half I think our centre-halves basically sat on the halfway line the whole time. It was pretty much one-way traffic and it should have been a lot more comfortable than 2-0 but the run that we’re on just now you kind of take any win.