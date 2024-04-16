YM boss Craig Ness thought his team were excellent in their first competitive match for three weeks (Pic by Alan Murray)

Playing into the gale in the first half, the YM – in competitive action for the first time since a 3-1 home league win over Blackburn United on March 23 – produced an excellent display to score three times via John Smith’s stunning double after an early Michael Ness strike.

Delighted K & D boss Craig Ness told the Fife Free Press: “We were excellent from start to finish. The work-rate and application from the guys was fantastic, considering we hadn’t played for three weeks.

"We said before the game that we wanted to put the pressure on St Andrews because they’re going for a league title, they’re going for promotion.

John Smith (right) celebrates scoring against St Andrews with Logan King

"We wanted to put them under even more pressure by having a go at them.

"First half, going up the hill against the wind, we knew our two guys up front, John Smith and Darren Ormiston, would cause problems with their running in behind. We pressed them a lot and we got a lot of joy from that.

"Two setpieces we scored from which is always a bonus.

"John’s first goal was especially good. It was a good layoff from his strike partner Darren and John volleys it in off the post.

Mikey Ness, 1st left, scores K & D's first goal at St Andrews

"John’s second one takes a slight deflection and loops up over the goalkeeper.

"The boy was a constant threat. He’s our main attacking threat.

"A lot of people look at his goals and think that’s John, but he works so hard for the team as well, allows the team to get higher up the park and he’s an absolute treat to work with.

"St Andrews had a lot more of the ball in the second half but we allowed them to have it. And then when they came into certain areas we went and closed them down.

The YM's Lewis Elder was dominant in midfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had two or three chances and I felt we should have had a stonewall penalty which the referee waved away.”

Kirkcaldy & Dysart are back at St Andrews United for a second round League Cup tie tomorrow (Wednesday) for a 7.30pm kick-off.

A trip to Arniston Rangers in the third round this Saturday is the prize for the winners.