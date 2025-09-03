Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC boss praises his team despite 2-0 loss

Conrad Courts liked the way his team battled on with ten men

Kirkcaldy & Dysart had goalkeeper Reece Beveridge sent off for two first half bookings as they endured a 2-0 East of Scotland Football League first division defeat at Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare on Tuesday evening.

Beveridge’s first yellow card after 27 minutes resulted in an Easthouses penalty which was scored to put the home team 1-0 up and his second caution after 42 minutes was for kicking the ball away. He was replaced between the sticks by Ryan Kelly.

Replacement custodian Kelly brought off a fantastic one handed save after 60 minutes but he was finally beaten late on.

The 2-0 defeat left K & D ninth in the league table hon eight points from six fixtures.

Gaffer Conrad Courts said: “Although we were down to ten men we pretty much dominated the game until the last ten minutes when the boys started to tire.

"Easthouses scored with their first chance and that was the penalty. And then when the goalie gets sent off for his second yellow it makes it a bit difficult.

"We have done really well with ten men before so I was still confident that we’d get chances. We had three, four or five good chances even down to ten men and didn’t take any of them which is disappointing.

"But I could kind of accept the defeat because the boys gave absolutely everything. It was by far the best we’ve played this season, even with ten men, but it wasn’t to be our night.”

K & D continue their league campaign at local rivals Thornton Hibs – returning after a blank weekend - this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.