Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC: Conrad Courts bidding to lead team to second cup final in one season
Conrad Courts’ East of Scotland Football League first division side – who have defeated top flight Penicuik Athletic and St Andrews United in previous rounds – will again start as big underdogs against a Hill of Beath side who finished second in this season’s EoS Premier Division.
Courts said: “We’ll approach it like it’s another game. Hopefully we’ll turn up and put in a performance.
"If we do that hopefully it will be good enough and if it’s not, it will not be for the want of trying.
"I’d probably say a lot of us getting good results against higher league teams in previous rounds is down to the team spirit of the players.
"We’re a good group of boys who are prepared to give their all for each other when they turn up on a Saturday or a Wednesday, whatever it might be.
"We have got a few missing for Friday. Our numbers will be a bit depleted but it is a squad game so it’s another opportunity for other players to come in and try and help us to get to the final.
"We have a squad of 16, 17, 18 players who are a similar level of ability, so losing one or two doesn’t really matter.
"When we played St Andrews and Penicuik we kind of rotated things a wee bit, because at that time we still had a chance of getting top three in the league.
"So we were constantly rotating the squad just to keep everybody fresh and available, so I don’t think the injuries really matter.
"We’ll turn up with a group of boys who will be prepared to give their all for the club.
"Ninety-five per cent of teams at this level probably don’t reach one semi-final in a season, never mind two, so the players have achieved great things this year.
"If we can make it two finals, 99% of teams don’t do that in a season so it would be some achievement if the boys can pull it off.”
K & D reached the last four with a 3-0 home success over Edinburgh College last Wednesday evening, with goals by Keane Whittet, Scott Dunn and Jack O’Donnell.
They ended their first division campaign last Saturday in a 2-0 defeat at Heriot-Watt University, which left Courts’ team in seventh place with 45 points from their 30 matches.
On Friday night’s big game, Courts added: “It would be great if the locals could come out and support us.
"It’s two Fife teams so it’s effectively a derby as well. Raith Rovers and East Fife’s seasons are finished so hopefully we will get quite a few neutrals that will come and watch the game to see what the East of Scotland level is all about. Hopefully both teams can put on a decent performance to encourage people to come back.”
The winners will face either Jeanfield Swifts or Musselburgh Athletic – who play their semi-final next Wednesday evening – in the final at a neutral venue on Saturday, May 31.
