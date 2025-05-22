Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC: Conrad Courts bidding to lead team to second cup final in one season

Kirkcaldy & Dysart players celebrate scoring in last midweek's 3-0 home League Cup quarter-final win over Edinburgh College (Pic Julie Russell)

Having already reached a cup final this season – they lost 1-0 to Whitburn in the Alex Jack Cup final – Kirkcaldy & Dysart have the chance to make another showpiece in the 2024-2025 campaign as they host big guns Hill of Beath Hawthorn in a League Cup semi-final this Friday, May 23, kick-off 7.15pm at the Bodywyse Autocare Park.

Conrad Courts’ East of Scotland Football League first division side – who have defeated top flight Penicuik Athletic and St Andrews United in previous rounds – will again start as big underdogs against a Hill of Beath side who finished second in this season’s EoS Premier Division.

Courts said: “We’ll approach it like it’s another game. Hopefully we’ll turn up and put in a performance.

"If we do that hopefully it will be good enough and if it’s not, it will not be for the want of trying.

"I’d probably say a lot of us getting good results against higher league teams in previous rounds is down to the team spirit of the players.

"We’re a good group of boys who are prepared to give their all for each other when they turn up on a Saturday or a Wednesday, whatever it might be.

"We have got a few missing for Friday. Our numbers will be a bit depleted but it is a squad game so it’s another opportunity for other players to come in and try and help us to get to the final.

"We have a squad of 16, 17, 18 players who are a similar level of ability, so losing one or two doesn’t really matter.

"When we played St Andrews and Penicuik we kind of rotated things a wee bit, because at that time we still had a chance of getting top three in the league.

"So we were constantly rotating the squad just to keep everybody fresh and available, so I don’t think the injuries really matter.

"We’ll turn up with a group of boys who will be prepared to give their all for the club.

"Ninety-five per cent of teams at this level probably don’t reach one semi-final in a season, never mind two, so the players have achieved great things this year.

"If we can make it two finals, 99% of teams don’t do that in a season so it would be some achievement if the boys can pull it off.”

K & D reached the last four with a 3-0 home success over Edinburgh College last Wednesday evening, with goals by Keane Whittet, Scott Dunn and Jack O’Donnell.

They ended their first division campaign last Saturday in a 2-0 defeat at Heriot-Watt University, which left Courts’ team in seventh place with 45 points from their 30 matches.

On Friday night’s big game, Courts added: “It would be great if the locals could come out and support us.

"It’s two Fife teams so it’s effectively a derby as well. Raith Rovers and East Fife’s seasons are finished so hopefully we will get quite a few neutrals that will come and watch the game to see what the East of Scotland level is all about. Hopefully both teams can put on a decent performance to encourage people to come back.”

The winners will face either Jeanfield Swifts or Musselburgh Athletic – who play their semi-final next Wednesday evening – in the final at a neutral venue on Saturday, May 31.