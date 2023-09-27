Jack Wilson scores Kirkcaldy & Dysart goal at Rosyth (Pics by Julie Russell)

Recent games between the sides have been fast, furious, frantic and full of incident and this one turned out to be no different as the hosts edged Craig Gilbert’s side 2-1.

Just two minutes in, there was an agonising injury for K & D's Scott Orrock when his foot appeared to be caught in the astroturf causing a twist and a serious knee injury, forcing him off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The visitors' John Smith then forced Rosyth keeper Wallace into two brilliant saves from shots, before the home team’s Zata struck an effort into the side netting from an acute angle.

YM players hail Wilson after his goal

Tyler McKenzie then had a header tipped over by Wallace following a long throw by Dan Hall.

But it was Rosyth who opened the scoring on 39 minutes when Strang ran unchallenged in the midfield before passing a ball in behind the K & D defence to Zata, who finished well from just inside the box, giving Dion Gear no chance.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, the away side equalised on 50 minutes when Jack Wilson headed the ball into the far corner after Smith’s initial effort had been parried into the air by Wallace.

A turning point in proceedings came after 55 minutes when Smith got in behind the Rosyth defence with a run in on keeper Wallace before being brought down by home defender Leighton, who was somehow only booked for his 'last man tackle’.

Stevie Jeffries wins header with Rosyth manager Stevie Crawford looking on

Smith’s subsequent free-kick was deflected wide for a corner, leaving K & D thoroughly aggrieved.

What proved to be the winning goal arrived after 67 minutes when a cross from the byeline on the right found Rosyth's Hampson unmarked inside the six-yard box and he headed home from close range.

K & D thought they had scored the equaliser deep into injury time but Jason Nouri’s looping header from 14 yards was somehow kept out by Wallace.