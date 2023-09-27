News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC: Craig Gilbert's side edged out 2-1 in Alex Jack Cup quarter-final at Rosyth

Kirkcaldy & Dysart headed to Rosyth's Fleet Grounds on Saturday after three straight wins, determined to make the Alex Jack Cup semi-finals and dampen Rosyth boss Stevie Crawford's home debut.
By Iain Geddes
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:34 BST
Jack Wilson scores Kirkcaldy & Dysart goal at Rosyth (Pics by Julie Russell)Jack Wilson scores Kirkcaldy & Dysart goal at Rosyth (Pics by Julie Russell)
Jack Wilson scores Kirkcaldy & Dysart goal at Rosyth (Pics by Julie Russell)

Recent games between the sides have been fast, furious, frantic and full of incident and this one turned out to be no different as the hosts edged Craig Gilbert’s side 2-1.

Just two minutes in, there was an agonising injury for K & D's Scott Orrock when his foot appeared to be caught in the astroturf causing a twist and a serious knee injury, forcing him off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The visitors' John Smith then forced Rosyth keeper Wallace into two brilliant saves from shots, before the home team’s Zata struck an effort into the side netting from an acute angle.

YM players hail Wilson after his goalYM players hail Wilson after his goal
YM players hail Wilson after his goal
Most Popular

Tyler McKenzie then had a header tipped over by Wallace following a long throw by Dan Hall.

But it was Rosyth who opened the scoring on 39 minutes when Strang ran unchallenged in the midfield before passing a ball in behind the K & D defence to Zata, who finished well from just inside the box, giving Dion Gear no chance.

Trailing 1-0 at half-time, the away side equalised on 50 minutes when Jack Wilson headed the ball into the far corner after Smith’s initial effort had been parried into the air by Wallace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A turning point in proceedings came after 55 minutes when Smith got in behind the Rosyth defence with a run in on keeper Wallace before being brought down by home defender Leighton, who was somehow only booked for his 'last man tackle’.

Stevie Jeffries wins header with Rosyth manager Stevie Crawford looking onStevie Jeffries wins header with Rosyth manager Stevie Crawford looking on
Stevie Jeffries wins header with Rosyth manager Stevie Crawford looking on

Smith’s subsequent free-kick was deflected wide for a corner, leaving K & D thoroughly aggrieved.

What proved to be the winning goal arrived after 67 minutes when a cross from the byeline on the right found Rosyth's Hampson unmarked inside the six-yard box and he headed home from close range.

K & D thought they had scored the equaliser deep into injury time but Jason Nouri’s looping header from 14 yards was somehow kept out by Wallace.

The YM, third bottom with six points from seven games, visit Heriot-Watt University in East of Scotland League first division this Saturday with kick-off at 3pm.

Related topics:Stevie CrawfordJohn SmithKirkcaldy