Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC home pitch renamed ahead of Scottish Cup tie against Darvel

A Kirkcaldy football club has renamed its home pitch after striking a sponsorship deal with a local businessman.

Denfield Park, home of East Region junior side Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC, will now be known as Alex Penman Park following a cash injection from the former Raith Rovers chairman.

Alex Penman Park - Kirkcaldy - Fife -'(l-r) - Committee members Matt Lawson, Scott Jackson , Alistair Cameron , Sponsor Alex Penman, Dave Christie , Jacqui Wright , Chic Duncan -'credit- Fife Photo Agency

The ground is also the focal point for the Kirkcaldy Football Partnership, which brings Kirkcaldy & Dysart, Kirkcaldy FC and Templehall United under one banner.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart was the result of an amalgamation of Kirkcaldy YM and Dysart Amateurs in the summer, and club chairman Scott Jackson is delighted to team up with Mr Penman.

“Alex has got a bit of history with the club because he used to play years ago,” he said. “He’s given us quite a substantial donation which has allowed us to look at some of the projects we were thinking about at the start of the season.”

The funding from Mr Penman, together with a Fife Council grant, will enable Kirkcaldy & Dysart to erect a perimeter fence around the ground and changing facilities, which have been subject to a spate of arson attacks in recent years.

“It will give us a bit better security and privacy,” Scott added. “There’s a lot of expense involved in that and this donation has allowed us to move forward.

“It has been a major coup to get Alex on board. He has a really positive attitude and wants to help local clubs.”

Alex Penman Park will be christened with the biggest game of the season this Saturday when Kirkcaldy & Dysart host junior football giants Darvel in the Scottish Junior Cup – a team littered with ex-seniors including Ross Perry, Jason Marr and Daryll Meggatt among others.

With just one defeat in 14 fixtures under manager Craig Ness, the YM go into the match with confidence, but as overwhelming underdogs.

Scott added: “This will be our biggest test of the season but we’ll see how that goes.

“They’re bringing a couple of bus loads and hopefully we can get a big crowd there too.

“It’s not going to be an easy task but it’s a good occasion for the club.”

The chairman is also delighted with progress made since the merger.

“The team has gelled well, the dressing room is buzzing, and the committee are working really hard with the management team,” he said.

“Everything is going in the right direction.”