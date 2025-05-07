Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC hoping to bring in new assistant manager and extra coach
The club posted online: "If you have the ambition, drive and suitable experience to become part of the team at Kirkcaldy & Dysart then please contact Conrad Courts on 07581174894.”
K & D are sixth in the East of Scotland Football League first division with 42 points from 28 matches after drawing 1-1 at home to Preston Athletic last Saturday thanks to Darren Ormiston’s goal.
This Saturday, Courts’ team are at home to Blackburn United in a first division fixture which kicks off at 2.30pm.
Next Wednesday, May 14, K & D visit Edinburgh College in a League Cup fourth round tie which kicks off at 7.30pm.