Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC hoping to bring in new assistant manager and extra coach

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 7th May 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 10:41 BST
Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC are looking for an assistant manager and an additional coach to help gaffer Conrad Courts.

The club posted online: "If you have the ambition, drive and suitable experience to become part of the team at Kirkcaldy & Dysart then please contact Conrad Courts on 07581174894.”

K & D are sixth in the East of Scotland Football League first division with 42 points from 28 matches after drawing 1-1 at home to Preston Athletic last Saturday thanks to Darren Ormiston’s goal.

This Saturday, Courts’ team are at home to Blackburn United in a first division fixture which kicks off at 2.30pm.

Next Wednesday, May 14, K & D visit Edinburgh College in a League Cup fourth round tie which kicks off at 7.30pm.

