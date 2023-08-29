Jack Wilson (pictured) scored Kirkcaldy & Dysart's opening goal in defeat at Newtongrange Star (Library pic)

K & D had a good appeal for a penalty after 28 minutes when home keeper McCathie fumbled a simple looking shot and dropped the ball at Kieran Dall's feet. As he went to shoot into the open goal the keeper appeared to pull him back, but remarkably the referee waved the penalty appeals away.

The opening goal arrived for the home side after 37 minutes when Ballantyne found space on the edge of the box after a corner and was allowed the time to compose himself before driving the ball low into Auchterlonie's bottom right hand corner.

K & D were caught out when a long ball was played over the top of the defence to Ballantyne, in a seemingly offside position, after 48 minutes, with the visiting defence appealing frantically for offside. Ballantyne played on though and his pace took him to the edge of the box where he finished well to double their lead.

The visitors got a lifeline on 73 minutes after Callum Hannah had found space at the back post, turned his marker inside and was brought down just before he could shoot at the expense of a penalty. Jack Wilson stepped up to finish low to the keeper’s left for 2-1.

Auchterlonie then pulled off a fantastic save from Sutherland from 10 yards but the killer goal arrived after 77 minutes when Jones found space at the back post, beat Ryan McEwan to the byeline and drove the ball low and hard from a tight angle underneath Auchterlonie and into the far corner to restore Star’s two-goal lead.

Ryan McEwan gave the away team a glimmer of hope in the 89th minute when he got on the end of a Mark Wilkie free-kick from the right and his glancing header found the opposite corner of McCathie's goal. It proved too little too late though as Star saw out the five minutes of injury time to seal a 3-2 win.