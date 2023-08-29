News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC: Keeper injured in warm-up before YM crash 3-2 at Newtongrange Star

Already missing five regulars, Kirkcaldy & Dysart’s hopes of success in last Saturday’s East of Scotland League first division encounter at Newtongrange Star received a further setback when regular goalkeeper Dion Gear was injured in the warm-up and his place was taken by Connor Auchterlonie.
By Iain Geddes
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST- 2 min read
Jack Wilson (pictured) scored Kirkcaldy & Dysart's opening goal in defeat at Newtongrange Star (Library pic)Jack Wilson (pictured) scored Kirkcaldy & Dysart's opening goal in defeat at Newtongrange Star (Library pic)
Jack Wilson (pictured) scored Kirkcaldy & Dysart's opening goal in defeat at Newtongrange Star (Library pic)

K & D had a good appeal for a penalty after 28 minutes when home keeper McCathie fumbled a simple looking shot and dropped the ball at Kieran Dall's feet. As he went to shoot into the open goal the keeper appeared to pull him back, but remarkably the referee waved the penalty appeals away.

The opening goal arrived for the home side after 37 minutes when Ballantyne found space on the edge of the box after a corner and was allowed the time to compose himself before driving the ball low into Auchterlonie's bottom right hand corner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

K & D were caught out when a long ball was played over the top of the defence to Ballantyne, in a seemingly offside position, after 48 minutes, with the visiting defence appealing frantically for offside. Ballantyne played on though and his pace took him to the edge of the box where he finished well to double their lead.

The visitors got a lifeline on 73 minutes after Callum Hannah had found space at the back post, turned his marker inside and was brought down just before he could shoot at the expense of a penalty. Jack Wilson stepped up to finish low to the keeper’s left for 2-1.

Most Popular

Auchterlonie then pulled off a fantastic save from Sutherland from 10 yards but the killer goal arrived after 77 minutes when Jones found space at the back post, beat Ryan McEwan to the byeline and drove the ball low and hard from a tight angle underneath Auchterlonie and into the far corner to restore Star’s two-goal lead.

Ryan McEwan gave the away team a glimmer of hope in the 89th minute when he got on the end of a Mark Wilkie free-kick from the right and his glancing header found the opposite corner of McCathie's goal. It proved too little too late though as Star saw out the five minutes of injury time to seal a 3-2 win.

The YM, 14th with three points from six league games, host Ormiston Primrose in the Alex Jack Cup second round this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Related topics:Kirkcaldy