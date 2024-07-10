Conrad Courts has been busy strengthening K & D squad

Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC manager Conrad Courts has announced the arrival of three new signings, as he continues preparations for the start of the competitive 2024-25 East of Scotland League first division campaign.

Coming in on loan are Kelty Hearts striker Finlay Shearer, 19 – who has already made 10 SPFL appearances – and Hill of Beath Hawthorn midfielder Kerr Honeyman, plus defender Paul Brown from Crossgates Primrose.

Courts said: “Finlay is a great signing for the club. To have made as many SPFL appearances that he has at such a young age shows the confidence that Kelty have in the player and I look forward to working with him and helping in his development.

"I see him as an important part of our squad this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Finlay Shearer has joined Kirkcaldy and Dysart on loan from Kelty Hearts

"I am delighted to get Kerr's signing over the line. He is very highly rated at Hill of Beath and will add to the competition for places in the middle of the park.

"Paul will add a bit of experience to the squad having come from the premier league with Crossgates and can play in defence as well as midfield.

"His versatility is an added bonus as the team continues to take shape. I am delighted to get Paul on board.”

First half goals by Jack Wilson and Finlay Shearer (2) gave K & D a 3-0 win at Bowhill Rovers in their opening pre-season friendly on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courts’ team have a home friendly against Stirling University this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Meanwhile, K & D’s first division rivals and fellow Fife outfit Thornton Hibs began their pre-season friendly fixtures with a 5-0 defeat at Auchinleck Talbot last Saturday.

Thornton’s scheduled friendly match at Lochee Harp on Tuesday was postponed after the sudden passing of East Region general secretary John Reilly.

East Region president Neil Hardie posted online: “John was unstinting in his help to all clubs in the region. Having known John for over 40 years, I am sure, like me, on behalf of the East Region Midlands Association you would like to extend your condolences to John’s wife Maureen, his daughter Yvonne, son Gavin and all of the Reilly family at this sad time.”