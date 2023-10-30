Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The point – earned after Newtongrange had netted an 80th-minute opener when Shaun Conlon smashed home from eight yards following a Chris Robertson lay-off – puts Craig Ness’s hosts ninth in the table with 13 points from 10 games and extends their unbeaten league run to four matches.

Pre-match, after the pitch had passed a morning inspection in the wake of torrential rain, the YM were dealt a blow when striker John Smith failed a late fitness test and gaffer Ness was forced into a reshuffle.

K & D went close to breaking the deadlock after 29 minutes when Tyler McKenzie whipped in a dangerous cross which was deflected into the side netting by Star's Sean Guiney with keeper Liam McCathie stranded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy & Dysart players celebrate Lewis Anderson's injury time equaliser (Pics by Julie Russell)

Star’s Robertson was next to try his luck after good play on the right but Dan Hall intercepted with a good tackle to clear the danger.

Lewis Elder and Tyler McKenzie linked up again in the 39th minute to create a chance inside the six-yard box but Kieran Dall fluffed his kick and the ball scrambled clear by the Star defence.

As half-time approached Star had the best chance of the half to open the scoring when from a corner on the right, Ryan Ferguson found space in the six-yard box and his powerful headed was heading for the back of the net before Jay Watson leapt to head clear on the line.

Into the second half and K & D introduced sub Rab Kinnaird after 58 minutes. He immediately produced a cross from the right which found Anderson in a great position in the box but his header glanced wide and a great opportunity lost.

Home keeper Dion Gear makes a save

After Conlon’s opener, the YM almost equalied when McCathie somehow kept out Stevie Jeffries’ header after Mark Wilkie’s free-kick from the left.

Jeffries and Conlon missed further chances before Anderson eventually saved K & D’s bacon with his leveller.