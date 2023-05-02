Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC: ‘Mad moment’ at end of game cost us dearly in defeat at Camelon says boss Craig Ness
Craig Ness has revealed that red card sinner Rab Kinnaird admitted to the Kirkcaldy & Dysart gaffer that the red mist had descended when conceding the last minute penalty which led to their 3-2 league loss at Camelon on Saturday.
Kinnaird – who reportedly reacted to being elbowed in the face by manhandling his adversary to the ground – is now suspended for the YM’s next league game at Kennoway Star Hearts on Tuesday, May 9.
“The last goal we conceded at Camelon was a moment of madness from our right back,” boss Ness told the Fife Free Press. "The ball is nowhere near them, he grapples with their player and throws him to the ground in the box.
"I have no complaints about the penalty. It’s a penalty and I’d be asking for it if it was up the other end.
"The bad point about that is it’s the last kick of the ball, a 2-2 draw would have been a good result and he’s just chucked his team under the bus by reacting to that.
“I get the point that sometimes human nature is to react but we need guys to be a wee bit more streetwise than that and not do silly things like grab people and throw them to the deck in the box.
“Rab usually plays in midfield, he works hard and he’s a very important member of our team.
"Due to our captain Ryan McGowan being injured, and Tyler McKenzie - our usual right back - being suspended, Rab was playing at right back for us and up until that point he’d had a very good game.
"But that incident kind of blotted the copybook a wee bit.
"He admitted he got it wrong, the red mist had descended for a silly second and it’s cost us and he’ll be suspended for Kennoway a week on Tuesday.”