Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC: Manager Craig Ness looks ahead to crucial couple of weeks in promotion bid

Kirkcaldy & Dysart manager Craig Ness is up for Fife derby battle

After a free weekend, the YM are sixth with 29 points from 18 games but just a point behind third-placed Glenrothes – who have played four games fewer and currently occupy the final promotion slot – ahead of the two teams meeting on league duty at Alex Penman Park this Saturday.

“I would say this is a must win game in the context of us getting involved in the promotion race this year,” Ness told the Fife Free Press. "But getting back on the winning track is more important in my opinion.

"The next two home games are massive, playing Glenrothes and Dunbar United (league leaders).

"So we need to win if we want to stay in touch with the top three, especially after the last two league results which were not good, losing 4-1 at Whitehill Welfare and 3-0 at home to Newtongrange Star.

"The performance against Whitehill Welfare was nowhere near acceptable whereas last week’s performance was much better and a much closer game than the 3-0 scoreline suggested.

"Straight from minute one in the Whitehill game we just weren’t at it. We weren’t doing the kind of things which – at that time – had put us into a top three position.

"Whitehill deserved to beat us that day, pretty simple. We were poor that day.

"The Newtongrange game was completely different. Despite having two men sent off, we played very well, created numerous chances and it just wasn’t our day.

"On another day we probably deserved something out the game, not taking anything away from Newtongrange who so far for me are the best side in the league. They’ll definitely get promoted.

"If we can take the performance – not the result – into this week’s game against Glenrothes, who were on the end of a heavy cup defeat against St Andrews last weekend, then I feel we have a more than decent chance to get three points in the game.”

Goalkeeper Rab Wilson and defender Mark Wilkie – both red carded against Newtongrange – are suspended for the Glenrothes match which kicks off at 2pm. Regular number one Dion Gear is back in training after injury.

If Gear isn’t sufficiently fit to face Glenrothes, youngster Connor Auchterlonie will start between the sticks.

Ness added: “It’s a game we’re looking forward to. We look forward to Fife derbies.

"There’s no getting away from the fact that Glenrothes are a good team.

"They’ve had some cracking results recently barring last Saturday and have bags of quality throughout their side so we’ll have to be at our very best.