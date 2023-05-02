Kirkcaldy & Dysart boss Craig Ness surveys Saturday's action (Pics Alan Murray)

After taking a ninth-minute lead through Jay Bridgeford in this East of Scotland League first division encounter, the YM survived several scares before conceding the match’s first of three penalties for a foul by keeper Dion Gear, who then redeemed himself by saving the resultant spot kick.

The visitors went 2-0 up with a 52nd-minute John Smith penalty of their own but strikes via Kevin Fotheringham – after defender Lewis Anderson was dispossessed - James Finlay and Jason Walton’s last gasp spot kick after a Rab Kinnaird push left Ness and his players devastated as the seventh-placed side now sit six points below the promotion positions with just three games remaining.

“It’s definitely gutting to lose,” Ness told the Fife Free Press. “In my opinion a draw would have been a fair result.

YM keeper Dion Gear under pressure against Camelon

"I thought first half we handled Camelon very well. We contained Camelon, who are a very good side, and knocked the ball about very well.

"Brilliant first goal, a three pass move, we’ve cut them open and Jay’s hit a great shot from the edge of the box into the top corner.

"They’ve had a penalty, Dion’s saved it then their keeper’s had another magnificent save from Owen Andrew.

"There was a wee incident where we were through on goal, our player gets brought down just outside the box but the ball breaks to Daryl Falconer so the referee waves play on.

The game was hard fought throughout

"But Daryl goes through on the keeper and the keeper saves his shot. The refs call it advantage but if he brings play back he probably has to send the Camelon guy off and to me that’s more of an advantage.

"But I’m not going to moan about refs this week. I’ve had enough of that recently.

"I felt we kind of deserved to go in at half-time 1-0 up.

"Camelon started the second half on the front foot, but we got the penalty and John Smith scores it so at that point you’re thinking: ‘Just see this out’.”

The game featured five goals and three penalties

