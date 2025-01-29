Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC's 'unique' marquee destroyed by Storm Eowyn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The vice-chairman of Kirkcaldy & Dysart FC has spoken of his pain that the club’s marquee – used by hospitality guests and players to enjoy food and refreshments after every home game - was damaged beyond repair amid the high gusts of Storm Eowyn at around 7.30pm last Friday.

Alistair Cameron revealed that the Bodywyse Autocare Park facility will now need to be totally replaced at a cost of £1500, with this work expected to begin in early March.

He told the Fife Free Press: "This is a huge disappointment because in the upcoming home games we won’t have the marquee.

"It is a blow but if a business wants to advertise on the new marquee then please get in contact with me on 07969 251765 because it’s a cost we could do without.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart's marquee was severely damaged by the effects of Storm Eowyn

"The marquee is a big part of our hospitality day because, since Covid, people have loved being able to sit outside in cover. It’s always been really popular.

"It’s kind of unique. There’s no other football club we know where you go into hospitality in a nice marquee.

“People congregate, have a blether, and it’s just a nice place for everybody to go.

“We’ve had a few storms here before. In fact the very first marquee that we had got blown away but that was because we didn’t secure it properly, which wasn’t the case this time.

"This marquee is properly secured. We expected the storm to take the cover off the marquee, but what we didn’t expect was for it to demolish the structure that the cover was on because it was so well secured down and cemented in etcetera.

"And once one part of it came down the rest came down like a domino effect from one end to the other.

"Where it’s joined together was just ripped apart by the power of the wind. Even though we had a fence right in front of it, the wind came right across the park, the roof took the full blast and that kind of lifted everything up which resulted in the damage we got. It’s just not repairable now, we’ll have to replace the whole lot.

"It’s all right people saying: ‘You should build something more solid’. But the cost of building something more solid nowadays is £25,000 or £30,000. We don’t have that kind of money and we like the marquee.”

Despite the storm damage, the stadium would have been safe enough to stage last Saturday’s scheduled home East of Scotland Football League first division match against Inverkeithing Hillfield Swift, but the game was put off due to an unplayable pitch following an inspection.

K & D visit Edinburgh South this Saturday in the league in a 2pm kick-off.