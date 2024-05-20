Kirkcaldy & Dysart: It’s defeat in the heat as K&D finish in ninth spot

Ryan McGowan was back for K & D against Blackburn (Pics Julie Russell)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart have finished ninth in this season’s East of Scotland League first division after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Blackburn United in their final match of the 2023-24 campaign last Saturday.

The YM – who have accumulated a final total of 37 points from their 28 league fixtures – were short of a few players due to illness and injury on this exceptionally hot day and an under the weather Dan Hall managed until half-time but he was clearly unfit to carry on and subbed at the break.

The opening goal arrived for the home side after 22 minutes when some slack marking allowed Sampson space in the box and he finished from 14 yards, giving Dion Gear no chance.

K & D thought they had equalised just two minutes later when a cross into the box found the head of Darren Ormiston, who headed home, but the linesman flagged for offside in a tight decision.

Blackburn's second goal against the YM

Ormiston’s frustration led to a rash challenge in the middle of the park in which he came out worse and he had to be replaced by Jack Wilson.

Slack passing at the back allowed Blackburn’s Hutton in on goal but his shot across the face of goal went just wide.

A Blackburn corner from the left after 37 minutes was met by Maguire at the back post and his downward header was turned round the post by Gear.

As half-time approached, Logan King just missed with a 25-yarder and Jay Watson’s close range header went just over.

Dan Hall wins the ball for Kirkcaldy & Dysart

K & D were giving away too many free-kicks in dangerous areas and were made to pay on 57 minutes. Gear came out to meet the ball from a floated free-kick but Blackburn sub Weldon nipped in first to glance the ball into the empty net and double the home side’s lead.

A third goal followed for Blackburn after 63 minutes when Logan King was adjudged to have fouled a Blackburn attacker inside the box at the expense of a penalty which Chris Hunter confidently slotted in.

The heat was having an impact on the pace of the game with both sides feeling the effects and K & D now chasing to get back in it.

