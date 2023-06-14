News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead

Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Jack Smith and Jay Watson are in as Jay Bridgeford heads for exit door

Kirkcaldy & Dysart have strengthened their ranks with the double signing of ex-Burntisland Shipyard striker Jack Smith and former Kennoway Star Hearts fullback Jay Watson.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST
Jack Wilson in action for Burntisland ShipyardJack Wilson in action for Burntisland Shipyard
Jack Wilson in action for Burntisland Shipyard

“Jack’s a big lad who will add a physical presence up front for us,” YM gaffer Craig Ness told the Fife Free Press.

"We lost Daryl Falconer to retirement – he’s just joined the police service – so football’s not his number one priority at the moment and we needed to bring somebody in to replace him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Jack’s somebody I’ve known for a very long time. He played in the same youth team as my little brother Ryan McEwan who plays centre half for us.

"I actually had him on loan from Kelty when I was manager of Lochgelly.

Most Popular

"I always liked him as a player, strong, quick, aggressive, works hard for the team so I’m delighted to get that one over the line.

"Jay came to our attention last season and we’ve kept tabs on him. The right back area is an area that we felt we needed to fill to provide competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is very strong in the tackle, works extremely hard, good going forward, extremely fit and will be a perfect addition to us.”

Striker Jay Bridgeford is this week expected to join Fife rivals Glenrothes.

"It’s unfortunate,” Ness said. “Jay’s been with us a couple of years and has been excellent.

"We wanted to tie him down on a longer contract but he refused that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have accepted a bid from another Fife club. Jay wants to try the premier league so all the best to him.”

Related topics:Jack SmithKirkcaldy