Jack Wilson in action for Burntisland Shipyard

“Jack’s a big lad who will add a physical presence up front for us,” YM gaffer Craig Ness told the Fife Free Press.

"We lost Daryl Falconer to retirement – he’s just joined the police service – so football’s not his number one priority at the moment and we needed to bring somebody in to replace him.

"Jack’s somebody I’ve known for a very long time. He played in the same youth team as my little brother Ryan McEwan who plays centre half for us.

"I actually had him on loan from Kelty when I was manager of Lochgelly.

"I always liked him as a player, strong, quick, aggressive, works hard for the team so I’m delighted to get that one over the line.

"Jay came to our attention last season and we’ve kept tabs on him. The right back area is an area that we felt we needed to fill to provide competition.

"He is very strong in the tackle, works extremely hard, good going forward, extremely fit and will be a perfect addition to us.”

Striker Jay Bridgeford is this week expected to join Fife rivals Glenrothes.

"It’s unfortunate,” Ness said. “Jay’s been with us a couple of years and has been excellent.

"We wanted to tie him down on a longer contract but he refused that.

