Kirkcaldy & Dysart keep up the chase for third spot with win

Kirkcaldy captain Ryan McGowan hands over donation to the Leah Rogan appeal.

Craig Ness’s side headed to King’s Park with at least fourth place already secured and looking to keep up the pressure on third-placed Dunipace.

Their plans were disrupted though due to injuries which included both keepers Wilson and Gear being unavailable, meaning a trialist was drafted in to help out.

However the situation was put into perspective with the recent tragic death of 17-year-old Dalkeith U-10s ladies coach, Leah Rogan, after her battle with cancer, which led to the match proceeds being donated to help her family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a bright afternoon with a hard pitch in front of a large crowd Kirkcaldy started the game on the front foot, and nearly took the lead in the second minute when a Ryan McEwan header from a corner was cleared off the line.

However it didn’t take too long for the visitors to make their pressure pay when a fine through ball from Ricki Cooper, put top scorer John Smith in on goal and he calmly beat the keeper to put K&D one up in seventh minute.

The hosts however should have equalised within minutes when they had a free header inside the six yard box, but the forward thankfully headed over the bar.

The YM however picked up the pace once again, and from another corner McEwan’s header hit the bar and the ball was eventually scrambled clear.

Todd Fleming who was making his full debut for the YM was causing the home defence problems with his runs down the right side, and from his cross a McGowan header nearly made it two but for an excellent save from the home keeper.

The home side did start to come into the game on the half hour mark, and the YM Trialist had to make a smart save at his near post to keep out a close snap shot.

At this stage through to half time the visitors couldn’t get their passing game together, and allowed the home team a couple of half chances before the break but there was no further scoring before the ref blew for half time.

The second half started as the first with the visitors attacking and looking for the important second goal and within the first minute Smith headed just past the post with the keeper beaten.

Again like the first half the second goal came early, when after 51 minutes a cross from Jay Bridgeford was turned into his own net by the centre half, with Chris Ireland waiting to pounce.

Kirkcaldy continued to play like a team at the top end of the league, with their quick passing down both wings causing the home team problems throughout the second half.

Manager Craig Ness, no doubt with the important cup tie against Linlithgow Rose in mind, then made five changes, but the pressure continued on the home goal.

Full back Fleming nearly opened his account with the club when after some excellent passing play the youngsters cross hit the back post and unfortunately came back out and was cleared.

Both Bridgeford and Smith went close to number three, but on the 70th minute, it did arrive when a fine pass from the hard working Scott Donald put Bridgeford through, and the in form forward easily beat the onrushing keeper for number three and seal another three points.

The home side did have a few half chances in the last ten minutes, but couldn’t find a way past the impressive Trialist keeper who was determined to finish the match with a clean sheet.