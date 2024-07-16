Kirkcaldy & Dysart land Raith Rovers friendly; boss Conrad Courts hails link between clubs
After Kirkcaldy & Dysart this week announced a ‘glamour’ home friendly against Raith Rovers on Tuesday, August 13, kick-off 7pm, YM gaffer Conrad Courts spoke of his optimism that ex-Dysart left-back Callum Hannah’s move to Raith last year can help him attract new players.
When asked if the stellar pathway taken by Hannah could persuade potential new signings to join Kirkcaldy & Dysart, Courts said: “One hundred per cent. I think any team would obviously look at it the exact same.
"I know through speaking to people at Raith Rovers that there is a player at Kirkcaldy just now who they’re potentially going to be keeping an eye on throughout the season.
"So if they’re coming to watch him, there’s potential that they’re going to be seeing other players as well.
"It’s a chance for every single player to put themselves in the shop window.”