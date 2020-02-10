Kirkcaldy & Dysart look to step up from Junior league

Kirkcaldy & Dysart have announced that the club will seek membership of the East of Scotland league.

It’s a move that many clubs have made in the last couple of years – with Kirkcaldy not wishing to be left behind.

The historic decision was made at a club meeting last Tuesday and if it comes to fruition, would see an end to the club’s Junior status which it has held for the last 50 years.

There has been much change at the club over the past two years – not least the change of name from Kirkcaldy YM – and it is felt that membership of the EOS would give the club a footing on the SFA pyramid.

The club has also made active steps to become more involved with the local community.

There are now youth teams at all age groups in partnership with Templehall United and Kirkcaldy FC.

There have been positive developments off the park as well, with plans underway to further develop Alex Penman Park and its surrounding areas.

A statement on the club’s website said that the move is a positive reaction to a dropping in standards withing the Junior leagues.

It read: “It is felt that with the number of clubs leaving the East Region of the SJFA in recent years the Junior game has deteriorated.

“We feel the migration to the East of Scotland League can only continue.

“We are keen to have the opportunity to be involved with an association that allows each club to find its own level within the Scottish football hierarchy.

“We are an ambitious club and are looking to grow both on and off the pitch and are confident that moving to the East of Scotland League will be a giant step towards achieving these ambitions.

Club manager Craig Ness gave the move his backing.

He said: “I’m delighted with the club’s decision to apply to the East of Scotland League.

“I feel the move will help the club stay on the upward curve it has been on over the last two years.”