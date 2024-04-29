Kirkcaldy & Dysart make it four games unbeaten in 0-0 stalemate at Arniston Rangers
K & D manager Craig Ness made one change to his starting 11 following a midweek injury to Logan King. Tyler McKenzie came back into midfield, while veteran Jason Nouri returned to the squad following a thigh strain.
The visitors started on the front foot with industrious play in midfield by McKenzie as he won possession back and played a dangerous through ball to John Smith. His effort was diverted for a corner by defender Woods who had sprinted back to make the interception.
Smith dragged a shot wide as both sides struggled to create chances in a first half lacking much quality in either penalty area.
Into the second half and Arniston finally managed to get their first shot on target through some nice link up between Muir and Jones, but the latter's shot was comfortably saved by Dion Gear.
It was no surprise when both managers looked to their bench for inspiration with Wilson coming on for K&D while Arniston brought on Ryan Moore, who took the captain’s armband.
Both players made an impact with Moore looking lively in the number 10 position, while Wilson’s first involvement saw him playing a long ball over the top of the Arniston defence, with the ball bouncing between Anderson in goal and the advancing Darren Ormiston.
Ormiston got there first, chipping it over the keeper and it looked for all the world like the deadlock had finally been broken, until the ball landed inches over the bar.
The game ebbed and flowed from that point on with Kirkcaldy not able to capitalise on a number of decent counter attacking opportunities.
K&D’s Dan Hall became the first and only player to be yellow carded for a strong challenge on the edge of his own box. Both teams made last gasp attempts to win in stoppage time with Smith getting one final shot away following good work from Anderson and Watson, but the effort sailed over the bar.
Jordon Daly for Arniston then flashed a teasing ball across goal from the right-hand side, with the home support in disbelief that no attackers had got on the end of it.
