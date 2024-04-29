Kirkcaldy & Dysart make it four games unbeaten in 0-0 stalemate at Arniston Rangers

Kirkcaldy & Dysart's Kieran Dall is thwarted by the Arniston keeper (Pics by Julie Russell)

K & D manager Craig Ness made one change to his starting 11 following a midweek injury to Logan King. Tyler McKenzie came back into midfield, while veteran Jason Nouri returned to the squad following a thigh strain.

The visitors started on the front foot with industrious play in midfield by McKenzie as he won possession back and played a dangerous through ball to John Smith. His effort was diverted for a corner by defender Woods who had sprinted back to make the interception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith dragged a shot wide as both sides struggled to create chances in a first half lacking much quality in either penalty area.

Craig Brand in possession for the visitors

Into the second half and Arniston finally managed to get their first shot on target through some nice link up between Muir and Jones, but the latter's shot was comfortably saved by Dion Gear.

It was no surprise when both managers looked to their bench for inspiration with Wilson coming on for K&D while Arniston brought on Ryan Moore, who took the captain’s armband.

Both players made an impact with Moore looking lively in the number 10 position, while Wilson’s first involvement saw him playing a long ball over the top of the Arniston defence, with the ball bouncing between Anderson in goal and the advancing Darren Ormiston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ormiston got there first, chipping it over the keeper and it looked for all the world like the deadlock had finally been broken, until the ball landed inches over the bar.

K & D's Lewis Elder competes for a high ball

The game ebbed and flowed from that point on with Kirkcaldy not able to capitalise on a number of decent counter attacking opportunities.

K&D’s Dan Hall became the first and only player to be yellow carded for a strong challenge on the edge of his own box. Both teams made last gasp attempts to win in stoppage time with Smith getting one final shot away following good work from Anderson and Watson, but the effort sailed over the bar.