Kirkcaldy & Dysart make it three wins on the bounce

Kirkcaldy & Dysart 5 Lochgelly Albert 2

Kirkcaldy & Dysart twice came from behind to win 5-2 against Lochgelly Albert and make it three league wins on the bounce.

Lochgelly started brightly, winning a free kick in a great area in the first few minutes but it was to no avail as YM managed to clear the ball from the box.

Moments later, on the counter, Kirkcaldy & Dysart managed to get up the pitch to swing the ball into the box only for a header by Ben Brown to go just wide.

Lochgelly were next on the attack with James Gunn, who got past a few YM defenders, only for Linton to cut him off before he got a shot off.

The away side then won another free-kick, this time at the edge of the box, but at a rather tight angle, which was deflected wide.

The resulting corner was swung into the back post, and the visitors may feel hard done by as the ball was cleared off of the line while their arguments that it crossed the line were waved away by the referee Keith Maskell.

The Albert got the breakthrough they sought in the 26th minute. Again, Gunn charged down the wing, and as YM and Lochgelly fought for the ball in the box there was a bit of confusion as he chipped it over ‘keeper Robert Wilson and into the back of the net.

They weren’t in the lead for long though as, in the 34th minute, a ball played across the face of goal to Ryan McGowan was turned it into the back of the net to equalise for YM.

After the goal, the Kirkcaldy side found some momentum as they looked to take the lead with a handful of chances in the latter part of the first half, but didn’t manage to find the back of the net.

With the rain pouring down and the wind not giving up, just after half-time, it was unlucky for Kirkcaldy & Dysart as goalscorer McGowan slipped, which let the ball through to Adam Haddow at the back post who put it into the back of the net, to regain the Lochgelly lead.

Again, this didn't last too long as Ewan Henderson met a cross that was played deep into the back post and he nodded home the YM's equaliser.

The chances kept coming for Kirkcaldy & Dysart and in the 76th minute, as the ball bounced about in the box, McGowan grabbed his brace, redeeming his earlier slip up.

A few minutes later, in the 80th minute, the visitors doubled their lead, the pressure clearly working as Henderson scored again, leaving the 'keeper with no chance.

In the final embers of the match, Nathan Feeley managed to poke the ball past the Lochgelly keeper at his near post to make it 5-2 for the YM to finish off an emphatic performance.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart: Wilson, McGowan (Geddes), Martin, Linton, Warrender, Nouri, Price, Kirton, Brown (Feeley), Henderson, Bell (Jefferies).

The next match for Kirkcaldy & Dysart is away this Saturday against West Calder United, with kick-off at the early time of 1.00 p.m.