Kirkcaldy & Dysart promotion bid severely dented by students

K & D's Keane Whittet had MOM performance in midfield (Pics Julie Russell)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart’s outside hopes of forcing their way into the third and final promotion spot in the East of Scotland Football League first division this season were all but extinguished last Saturday as they crashed 3-0 at home to Heriot-Watt University.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conrad Courts’ sixth-placed hosts – who now have 41 points with four league matches left in 2024-’25 – trail third-placed Newtongrange Star (who have 52 points with three games to play) by 11 points and K & D’s goal difference is also 19 goals inferior.

Even finishing fourth or fifth will be tough for K & D, as they are seven points adrift of fourth-placed Heriot-Watt and three points inferior to fifth-placed Crossgates Primrose, although Courts’ team have played one game fewer than both these sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a goalless first half at the Bodywyse Autocare Park, the visiting students scored three goals after the interval to secure the three points.

Craig Brand heads clear for the YM

K & D began the second half well with an early shot from Jack O'Donnell on the turn to test HW keeper Sanchez. However they were dealt a blow when influential midfielder Logan King had to be replaced after 49 minutes when he picked up an injury.

HW began to exert some pressure and Ethan Hope shot them ahead on 53 minutes with a sliced effort which went in off Dion Gear’s right-hand post.

It was 0-2 on 60 minutes when Ryan Findlay found space inside the six-yard box and glanced his header into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Heriot-Watt wrapped up their win four minutes later when Luca Giacomini picked the ball up on the edge of the box and his low shot found the bottom corner to effectively kill the game.

K & D had an away league game against Edinburgh South after we went to press on Wednesday.

The Kirkcaldy outfit host Preston Athletic in the league in a 2.30pm kick-off this Saturday.