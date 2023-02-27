Kirkcaldy Dysart manager Craig Ness

The YM gaffer, whose seventh-placed side have 32 points from 20 games, told the Fife Free Press: "For me I think we might just fall a wee bit short.

"Newtongrange, Dunbar and Glenrothes are good sides, Luncarty have games in hand and they’re up there as well, Kinnoull as well.

"We’ve still got all these teams to play so you never know.

"Promotion certainly isn’t something we’re looking at, but if we can just concentrate on taking it game by game and working hard like we did on Saturday, you just never know.

“I look at the games we’ve lost. Whitehill Welfare have deservedly beaten us twice. They are a decent side, but they’re third bottom.

"If you’re looking to get promoted you can’t get beaten twice off the side third bottom.

"We were 3-2 up in the last minute against Leith and threw that away and drew 3-3, 2-1 up in the last minute against Luncarty, threw that away and drew 2-2.

"So we could have had more points on the board and been closer.”

Kirkcaldy & Dysart get a break from league duties this Saturday as they visit top flight high flyers Jeanfield Swifts in a first round league cup tie which kicks off at 2.30pm.

“Jeanfield are second in the premier division so it will be a very tough game,” Ness added.

"We play Glenrothes away in the league the following week so it’s a big, big couple of weeks coming up for us.