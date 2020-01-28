Kirkcaldy & Dysart rue missed chances in defeat to league leaders

Rosyth 3 Kirkcaldy & Dysart 1

Kirkcaldy & Dysart travelled to a chilly Rosyth for a game against the current league leaders.

Manager Craig Ness was without the services of two players from last week's victory with Geddes on holiday and McGowan falling ill on the morning of the match.

This forced a change to the original line up with three strikers in the starting 11.

The first 10 minutes saw the teams fighting to gain control of the match and it took until the 15th minute for the first real chance of the game when Feeley was sent clear after a great pass from Kirton.

As he steadied himself just inside the box his heel was clipped by the chasing defender bringing shouts for what looked a clear penalty, which were waved aside by the ref.

Minutes later the home keeper brilliantly scooped out a header that was inches inside the post to deny Price what looked a certain goal.

This was a period of YM domination where they pinned Rosyth in their own half but a goal against the run of play gave the home side the lead in 20 inutes when, after a couple of passes in the YM box, the ball was stroked into the net by McMillan.

The visitors took control of the game with the home defence scrambling clearances and conceding multiple corners and free kicks which were causing havoc in the home penalty box.

On the half mark the Rosyth keeper pulled off a great save from a goal bound header from Feeley and a minute later a great cross from Henderson, who was torturing the Rosyth left back, found Brown clear in the box but he couldn’t make a decent contact.

From another corner the ball was cleared off the Rosyth goal line and one minute later Warrender had a free header from the left side of the box but couldn’t direct the ball on target.

Despite the scoreline it had been a dominant first half for the YM where they could have been four or five goals up.

At the start of the second half Rosyth had a couple of shots on target easily saved by keeper Wilson.

There was a blow for YM when influential captain Nouri had to be subbed on 55 minutes due to an injury sustained early in the game.

Two minutes later, just as YM were looking threatening in attack, a clearance from the 18 yard line found Rosyth centre-forward Sibanda, who took a touch then laid the ball into the path of his strike partner McMillan to stroke the ball home for his second goal from a suspiciously offside position.

Goal three came after another clearance found Sibanda who skilfully lobbed the ball over the out-rushing Wilson from just inside the box.

YM to their credit kept pushing for a goal which came with five minutes left via Martin after a Price header picked him out in the box.

Two minutes later Martin was felled in the penalty box and again the referee denied the spot kick.

Right on full time Lyndsay had a free kick saved at the second attempt by the home 'keeper.

Rosyth remain top of the league but have played five games more than YM - a long way to go.

Next up for Kirkcaldy & Dyart is a home league fixture against Linlithgow this Saturday. Kick-off 2.00 p.m.