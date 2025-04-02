Kirkcaldy & Dysart see off top flight Penicuik Athletic after extra-time

By Iain Geddes
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 08:15 BST
Kirkcaldy & Dysart players celebrating the win over Penicuik Athletic (Pic by Julie Russell)Kirkcaldy & Dysart players celebrating the win over Penicuik Athletic (Pic by Julie Russell)
Kirkcaldy & Dysart players celebrating the win over Penicuik Athletic (Pic by Julie Russell)
A Kirkcaldy & Dysart side featuring many personnel changes by manager Conrad Courts defeated top flight Penicuik Athletic 3-1 at home after extra-time last Saturday to reach the League Cup third round, writes Iain Geddes.

East of Scotland Football League first division outfit K & D took the lead against their premier division opponents after 10 minutes at the Bodywyse Autocare Park when Jack Wilson netted from a penalty awarded after he had been fouled in the box.

The impressive Logan King then struck the inside of the post for the hosts with a 30-yard shot before Wilson skied a great chance over the bar and it stayed 1-0 at half-time.

Penicuik equalised after 50 minutes when Sam Coats’ low cross to the back post found Michael Mbewe, who scored with a simple tap in.

Into extra-time and K & D went back in front on 99 minutes when Wilson scored his second of the afternoon after good play on the left by Ryan Kelly.

And Kirkcaldy & Dysart sealed a home tie against St Andrews United in the third round – date still to be decided – when Scott Dunn shot high into the net after another fantastic piece of set up play by Kelly.

K & D return to league business this Saturday and another big three points are up for grabs with the visit of Leith Athletic to the Bodywyse Autocare Park, in a game offering another chance to close the gap on the teams above. Courts’ team go into the match sitting sixth with 35 points from 22 league fixtures.

