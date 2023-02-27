Stevie Jeffries celebrates with Tyler McKenzie after scoring fourth (Pics Dave Black)

Craig Ness’s hosts were priced at a massive 4/1 to see off a Dunbar side who were unbeaten since November and a mammoth 21 points better off in the standings.

But logic seemingly went out the window as the mid-table YM produced a scintillating display which saw them take the lead on 26 minutes when Daryl Falconer reacted quickest in the box to prod the ball past United goalkeeper Sean Brennan from 12 yards.

This advantage was doubled 13 minutes later when Tyler McKenzie skinned his marker, cut inside and drove the ball across the keeper and in off his right hand post for 2-0.

Rab Kinnaird gets stuck in against Dunbar

The vital third goal arrived after 78 minutes and it came for the home side after they were awarded a free-kick on the right touchline about 35 yards from goal.

With everyone expecting Owen Andrew to cross the ball, including keeper Brennan, he caught the Dunbar defence unaware when he curled the ball in at the near post for a fantastic strike.

A great day’s work for the home team was completed two minutes later when Stevie Jeffries blasted the ball high into the net.

Delighted Kirkcaldy & Dysart boss Ness told the Fife Free Press: “Our finishing was absolutely devastating on the day but I think our all round play was also excellent.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart's second goal by Tyler McKenzie

"We were missing our two top goalscorers, John Smith - who’s got a knee injury and will be out for probably five to six weeks – and Jay Bridgeford who was away for the weekend.

"So we had to change things around but it allowed other people to come into the team.

"We changed formation, went in with a game plan and the guys executed it excellently.

"The work-rate was second to none. We had fallen short of that in recent weeks.

Home keeper Robert Wilson punches ball clear

"To go up against the league leaders who are miles ahead, very good team, very experienced and to beat them 4-0 which we felt was quite comfortable was an excellent day for us.