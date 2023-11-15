Doubles from John Smith and Jack Wilson earned Kirkcaldy & Dysart a 4-1 home East of Scotland League first division victory over Dunipace on Saturday, writes Iain Geddes.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart players celebrate scoring in win over Dunipace (Pic Julie Russell)

The hosts went 1-0 up after 10 minutes when Smith received a Wilson pass and turned the fullback inside out before firing home low into keeper Kane’s right bottom corner from 20 yards.

Smith almost doubled the K & D lead after 40 minutes when he went on a mazy run past three defenders into the Dunipace box but his shot from eight yards out was turned round the post for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was 2-0 on 52 minutes when Smith made up eight yards on Dunipace defender Galloway to latch onto a long ball, cut inside and slotted past Kane for a great individual goal.

Following a 68th-minute corner, the YM went three goals to the good when Wilson blasted home from two yards after Ryan McEwan’s initial header had come back off the underside of the bar.

Dunipace got a lifeline after 82 minutes when Stevie Jeffries made a 'striker’s tackle' in the box giving the away team a penalty. Up stepped Conor Kelly to blast the ball down the middle for 3-1.

The final nail in the coffin for the visitors came in the 87th minute after a ball played up the right wing by Jay Watson once again had Smith second favourite to get on the end of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his pace and persistence led to Smith chasing another lost cause, which he again won, taking the ball off defender Turnbull before playing a great driven low ball to the near post where his strike partner Wilson was on hand to backheel the ball home for another fantastic goal and clinch a 4-1 win.

This completed a great performance from K & D with each and every player playing their part.

The defence fought for every ball and threw themselves at every tackle to keep Dunipace out, eventually only being beaten by a penalty. The midfield chased every ball and the forwards ran themselves into the ground but got their goals as a reward.