Kirkcaldy & Dysart spot on in cup-tie shootout versus Burntisland Shipyard

Kirkcaldy & Dysart players celebrating Rab KInnaird scoring at Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Photo: Iain Geddes)

With recent fixtures between the sides being close, another tough fixture was in prospect after a pitch inspection gave the game the go-ahead.

K&D started well despite difficult underfoot conditions, with Jason Nouri and Craig Brand enjoying early dominance in midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Shippy, though, that had the first attempt on goal, when, on nine minutes, the ball broke to Mark James 30 yards out but his strike was deflected for a corner.

Burntisland Shipyard hosting Kirkcaldy & Dysart at the weekend (Pic: Iain Geddes)

K&D enjoyed slightly more of the ball in the first quarter without really threatening the Shippy goal but the home side always looked dangerous on the break.

John Smith beat the offside trap on 29 minutes but keeper Scott Costello anticipated his run and forced him wide, his shot being deflected for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up the other end, Shippy’s Jack Wilson tried his luck from distance but the ball flew over the bar.

Darly Falconer almost broke into the box after being played in on 37 minutes by Jay Bridgeford but as he was about to shoot he was well tackled by Iain Millar 16 yards out. Falconer was injured in that tackle and replaced soon afterwards.

Jay Bridgeford on the attack for Kirkcaldy & Dysart at Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday (Pic: Iain Geddes)

The best chance of the half fell to Shippy’s Wilson on 40 minutes but Dion Gear pulled off a great save with his outstretched right foot to avert an opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides went in at the break level with few real scoring opportunities created in a fairly even first half.

K&D started the second half showing more urgency and forced a few early corners. A scramble in the box on 52 minutes led to Nouri going close from four yards but his shot was blocked on the line.

The tempo had increased and tackles intensified, requiring the ref to produce a few yellow cards to keep things under control.

Burntisland introduced sub Rhys Wardlaw and he made an immediate impression with his strong running. On 61 minutes, he picked up the ball midway into the K&D half, drove forward and struck a great shot from 25 yards that hit the inside of Gear’s right-hand post before deflecting across goal to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was now end to end as it opened up, both teams seeking an opener as at that stage it looked like a single goal might be enough.

The 90-minute mark arrived without any scoring, though, forcing the tie into extra time.

K&D again made a good start and put the Shippy defence under pressure at the start of the first extra 15 minutes.

A free-kick from the corner of the box was played to Mark Wilkie, but his shot from a tight angle went a foot over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The breakthrough came for K&D on 101 minutes when Bridgeford broke on the left wing to the byeline. His cross to the back post found Rab Kinnaird, who finished well past Costello from six yards to give K&D a 1-0 lead.

K&D only held on to that lead for two minutes as Gear was adjudged to have fouled Wilson as he ran into the box and a penalty was awarded. Up stepped Wilson to bring the scores back level at 1-1.

As both sides pushed for the equaliser, K&D thought they had scored it on 115 minutes when Bridgeford went on another run up the left, leaving two defenders in his wake, cut inside the box and shot across Costello but hit the right-hand post. The rebound fell to Smith but came to him too quickly and his follow-up shot went wide of the post.

The match then went on to penalties to decide the tie, with Ryan McEwan, Lewis Anderson, Smith and Kinnaird scoring for K&D and Craig Brand hitting the post and Owen Andrew having his penalty saved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Burntisland, Ben Anthony, Wilson and Sam Glancy found the back of the net, with Gear making saves from Wardlaw, Dan Thomson and Raymond Crichton to give K&D a 4-3 win on penalties.

It’s K&D that go through to meet Rosyth, 5-1 winners at home to Heriot-Watt, in the next round.

Derbies keep coming for K&D with a visit this Saturday to Lochore Welfare in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Shippy are away to Leith Athletic and that game, also in the league, kicks off at 2.30pm too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad