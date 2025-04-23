Kirkcaldy & Dysart stun top flight St Andrews United in League Cup

Scott Dunn makes it 1-0 for K & D v St Andrews (Pics Julie Russell)

Having previously beaten East of Scotland Football League Premier Division outfit Penicuik Athletic in the League Cup second round, Kirkcaldy & Dysart had more joy against another top flight side as they prevailed 4-2 against St Andrews United in last Saturday’s home third round tie at the Bodywyse Autocare Park.

K & D opened the scoring after 16 minutes when Darren Ormiston found space on the right wing and outpaced his marker Ness before crossing for Scott Dunn who blasted the ball past the helpless Thomson from 10 yards.

Saints pulled level when the skillful wide player Finlay Allan drove forward and neatly slotted home from 16 yards into Dion Gear’s right hand post.

Dunn got his second for Conrad Courts’ first division side on 36 minutes when he headed in Mark Wilkie’s free-kick from the right.

Jack O’Donnell scores number three for the hosts

Into the second half and Jack O’Donnell shot home from eight yards after Scott Donald’s pinpoint cross.

Saints’ pressure got them back into the game on 75 minutes when a scramble in the K & D box saw Ross Cunningham's shot strike the underside of the bar and bounce down. But the stand side linesman signalled that the ball had crossed the line and it was back to 3-2.

Saints were obviously buoyed by the goal but their new found enthusiasm was quickly extinguished on 79 minutes when K & D attacked down the right and good play between Kieran Dall and Jack Wilson saw Dall’s back post cross find Dunn who once again leapt head and shoulders above his marker to bullet a header home for his hat-trick.

K & D saw the final few minutes out to book a quarter-final trip to Edinburgh College.

Scott Dunn heads home goal number four and his hat-trick

K & D were playing a home league game against Inverkeithing Hillfield Swifts after we went to press on Wednesday. Courts’ team also host Heriot-Watt University in the league this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.