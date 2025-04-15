Kirkcaldy & Dysart suffer major blow in promotion bid

Jack Wilson scores from the spot for Kirkcaldy & Dysart v Newtongrange Star (Pic Julie Russell)

Kirkcaldy & Dysart’s hopes of securing promotion from the East of Scotland Football League first division this season suffered a major setback as they lost 2-1 at rivals Newtongrange Star last Saturday, writes Alistair Cameron.

The sixth-placed K & D, who have 38 points from 24 fixtures, now trail third-placed Star – who occupy the third and final promotion spot – by eight points with a game in hand.

In sunny conditions on an excellent pitch, Kirkcaldy & Dysart took to the field without forwards Scott Dunn and Jack O’Donnell, both suspended after the previous week’s controversial sending offs against Leith Athletic.

Newtongrange deservedly took the lead after 25 minutes when Aidan Barrowman jinked down the left wing and crossed for an easy tap in by Frazer Sutherland at the near post.

Even worse was to follow for the visitors five minutes later when from a corner, centre half Liam Reid, who was totally unmarked, headed in number two.

With manager Conrad Courts’ half-time instructions no doubt ringing in the K & D players’ ears, the YM clearly came out in a different mood and set about trying to get back into the match.

But the visitors’ only goal came on 63 minutes when Jack Wilson converted a penalty awarded for a foul on Darren Ormiston. Why Star players protested the stonewall penalty call appeared baffling.

Kirkcaldy & Dysart host St Andrews United at Bodywyse Autocare Park this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off in the League Cup third round.