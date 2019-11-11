Kirkcaldy & Dysart survive late red card to claim narrow victory in Bo'ness

Bo'ness United CFC 0 Kirkcaldy & Dysart 1

YM travelled to play Bo’ness United CFC at Newton Park.

This was the homesters first league match on the newly laid artificial surface.

Bo’ness had the better of the earlier exchanges but on nine minutes a great through ball by YM debutant Ryan McGowan created a clear-cut opportunity for Euan Henderson which was scrambled away by goalkeeper Sean Brown.

This signalled a series of corners for the YM and a couple of half chances and culminated in a very strong penalty claim when McGowan was felled in the box. Referee Chris Hobbs showed no interest.

The match continued with Kirkcaldy enjoying the bulk of possession but with Bo’ness looking dangerous on the break.

Such a break midway through the half saw Patrick Shelley fire a great pass across the YM box but there were no takers.

Chances continued for the visitors and a Stuart Walton corner saw Brown scrambling to keep his goal intact.

Henderson then shot over from a good position.

The last word in the first period fell to Rab Wilson in the YM goal when he dived to his right to palm away a swerving shot from 35 yards from Sebastian Tinning.

The second half started with Kirkcaldy continuing to take the initiative and Henderson had a great run to the bye-line and picked out Liam Bell whose shot was saved by Brown.

Bo’ness continued to be a threat and Shelley shot over the bar when well placed.

At the other end Walton was just too high with a free kick from 35 yards.

The match was becoming more end to end with both teams searching for a breakthrough and midway through the half it fell to Kirkcaldy.

Another excellent pass from Walton sent Henderson scampering down the line where he slipped the ball inside to Bell, who immediately moved it onto substitute Ben Brown, who gleefully placed it past Brown in the home goal.

Another chance fell to Brown minutes later when he beat defender Kevin Dunn but his delicate chip was pushed away by his namesake in the Bo’ness goal.

Bo’ness kept plugging away but the YM defence was well marshalled by skipper Jason Nouri and most attacks were broken down before threatening keeper Wilson.

YM kept pushing forward and another great chance fell to Brown but his header from a Bell cross slipped just past the post.

Just when it looked like Kirkcaldy were going to comfortably play out the remaining minutes a tackle by Nouri was adjudged by referee Hobbs to be a foul of the last man variety and the skipper departed the fray.

Ten man Kirkcaldy, however, held out for the full three points.

Overall a solid performance by the YM with Euan Henderson receiving the man of the match award.

Next up for Kirkcaldy & Dysart is a visit to Westfield Park, Denny to play Syngenta FC this Saturday in the McBookie South Premier League. Kick-off 1.45 p.m.