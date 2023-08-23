The YM’s Kieran Dall is congratulated on his goals​

After early K & D pressure, the opening goal finally arrived after 16 minutes when a cross in from the left was met by Owen Andrew and his looping header from seven yards sailed into the top corner of Miller’s goal to deservedly put the hosts 1-0 up.

Lochgelly’s best chance of the half was on 20 minutes when striker Evans was sent through, but Jason Nouri made up a number of yards to get back and make a great tackle just inside the box as Evans was about to shoot.

Just as it looked like K & D were going to have to settle for a 1-0 lead at the break, two Kieran Dall goals just before half-time changed things completely.

Owen Andrew’s goal hits the net for K & D (Pics by Julie Russell Photography)

Firstly after 44 minutes a long ball was played to Andrew who laid off to Dall and his low shot from 20 yards beat Miller at his near post, although the keeper should have done better, to double the lead to 2-0.

Before Lochgelly could draw breath, they lost possession from centre and the ball fell once again to Dall who caught the ball on the volley and fired passed Miller from all of 30 yards high into the top corner to send the home side in at the break with a 3-0 lead.

Lochgelly pulled a goal back after 69 minutes when fullback Meldrum picked up the ball just inside his own half on the right and went on a powerful run up the line, taking him past two K & D defenders, before sending in a pinpoint cross to the unmarked Evans at the back post who fired a great header back across keeper Dion Gear and into the net.

Lochgelly were given a great chance to pull another goal back after 89 minutes when Matt Johnston fouled Evans in the box, for which he was booked, and a penalty awarded.

YM launch another attack​

However sub Martin Woods’ well struck shot smashed off the right hand post and the score remained at 3-1, sending K & D through to the next round.

But K & D didn’t have a good night at Leith Athletic on Tuesday, going down 3-0 in this East of Scotland League first division encounter.