John Smith scored hat-trick for YM in win (Library pic)

Yet the game couldn’t have started any worse for K & D as, after five minutes from the home team’s first corner, they took the lead with a near post header from Heath.

The YM hit back but misses from John Smith, Tyler McKenzie and an astonishing one from Kieran Dall frustrated them, with the home keeper making a number of excellent saves.

But Smith eventually got his first with a fine strike from close range on 34 minutes as he shot into the far corner.K & D keeper Dion Gear was then the victim of a nasty challenge from the home centre forward which resulted in a long delay, but thankfully he was able to continue, albeit in discomfort.

The YM however did at last make all their pressure pay off when Smith again pounced on a loose ball in the box to calmly stroke the ball into the corner for a 2-1 lead deep in first half injury time.Due to the bad weather conditions, the second half was only memorable by how poor the standard of play was from both sides, struggling with heavy rain and the pitch cutting up which made simple passing near impossible.

The game was certainly more even with the home team starting to attack with more commitment, especially through their left winger who was causing K & D's Watson all sorts of problems.

However after going close twice, Smith got his deserved hat-trick and 21st goal of the season, with another excellent strike when he calmy stroked the ball past the home keeper on 87 minutes to wrap up the win for K & D.

But it wasn’t a good night for Ness’s side on Tuesday as they lost 2-1 at Whitehill Welfare in the East of Scotland League first division to go 11th with 20 points from 17 matches.

Goals in each half from Brad Anderson and Lewis Walker – who was later red carded – had the hosts two up before Craig Brand pulled one back on 83 minutes.